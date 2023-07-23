In the latest This Morning news, 83-year-old guest Iris has shared her “regret” over her marriage to toyboy Mohammed.

The pensioner, who shocked This Morning fans with her graphic descriptions of her sex life, split from her younger lover earlier this week. Iris first met her 37-year-old Egyptian toyboy on Facebook in 2019 and married him the following year after a whirlwind romance.

However, the love story that This Morning fans followed so avidly ran its course – with Iris confirming their split recently. Now, Iris has slammed her ex in a brutal rant, claiming all she would do is look after him.

Iris and Mohammed ended things recently (Credit: ITV)

This Morning news: Pensioner hits out at ex toyboy lover

Iris, who has two grown up sons, opened up to MailOnline about her recent heartbreak.

According to the TV icon their “great” sex life found itself dwindling to “nothing”. This was something she claimed was because she was “always so tired” after looking after him. The pensioner quipped how she would do “all his cooking, cleaning and tidying”.

And, according to a source close to Iris, they claimed there was “clearly a cultural divide between the two of them”. The insider explained: “He would speak Arabic the whole time and it would drive Iris mad, she liked to have the windows open but he didn’t and he was such a hypochondriac, he was at the doctor more than Iris and he’s half her age.”

Iris didn’t hold back as she hit out at her ex beau (Credit: ITV)

This Morning star Iris ‘regrets’ their relationship

The split appears to have hit Iris that hard that she admitted she “regrets” the whole romance – including the very first time they met. Despite this, she knows she is “better off without him”.

However, as expected their relationship didn’t come without a few stern looks from her family and friends. At the time, they warned Iris about the potential drama their relationship could ensue, but she ignored them.

He’s taken all his things with him and I’ve no idea where he is but he won’t be welcome back here I can tell you that.

“Everyone has been saying ‘told you so’ and they were right. I wish I had listened to my family and friends but what’s done is done now. I do regret meeting him and I now know that my best husband was my first husband Gwyn,” she said.

Iris added: “I’m glad I’ve got rid of Mohamed. I threw him out last month and I haven’t seen or heard from him since. He’s taken all his things with him and I’ve no idea where he is but he won’t be welcome back here I can tell you that.”

Iris said she ‘regrets’ their relationship (Credit: ITV)

Iris married toyboy in Egypt

Mohammed and Iris tied the knot in Egypt. And, following their special day, he was given permission to stay in the UK. Now that the pair have ended things though, the Home Office is said to be expected to review the circumstances of his eligibility.

“I don’t think he married me to come to England. But to be honest, I don’t really know as he doesn’t open up,” she admitted.

Mohamed was allowed to enter the UK under Home Office rules for two years. This was because of his marriage to Iris. But as their circumstances have changed, it’s unsure if he will be allowed to stay in the country.

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.