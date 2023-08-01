This Morning star welcomes baby and shares cute name after ‘hiding’ her pregnancy

In latest This Morning news, one of the show’s contributors has announced the arrival of a baby after “hiding” their pregnancy.

Emma Kenny revealed to social media users on Monday (July 31) she has given birth to a little girl.

The new mum, who has appeared on ITV daytime series in her capacity as a TV psychologist, addressed her daughter in an emotional Instagram caption in which she wrote: “I’ve waited 10 years to finally hold you in my arms.”

Among those to offer their congratulations to Emma online were regular This Morning co-host Josie Gibson and soap correspondent Sharon Marshall.

Emma, reportedly a mother of two children she shares with her ex husband, uploaded several images of the newborn on Instagram.

She also opened up about her delight at becoming a mum again.

Emma said in her post‘s caption: “With every miscarriage I tried to learn to be grateful and accepting of what I had. I tried to dampen my desire to be a mother to another child, to find peace in my natural infertility and yet it felt so unnatural all in the same moment.”

Emma Kenny on ‘hiding her pregnancy’

She continued by saying she’d spent the last nine months “hiding” her pregnancy, and “working on as many projects as possible”.

She did this, she said: “In a bid to distract myself from the growing hope and possibility that this time you may just become a reality, and that this time things will end in in the sweetness of joy, instead of the agony of loss.”

Emma went on: “For the past 38 weeks you have grown quietly, you have allowed me a symptomless and easy pregnancy, and whilst your arrival was by far the most dramatic, I feel a blindsiding giddy glee knowing you finally decided to announce your presence in a way that none of us could ignore.

Your beauty is breathtaking, your company perfect, your presence utterly profound.

“Your beauty is breathtaking, your company perfect, your presence utterly profound. And whilst I grieve the years I wish we could have had together, I know that you are meant to be mine right now, and not a minute sooner.

“Etta-Blue, you have healed more than you’ll ever know, and reminded me of the wonder of being, even in the face of loss and suffering. I cannot wait to share your adventures.”

Over on Twitter, Emma also mentioned the “indescribable joy” of gazing at her daughter. She also replied to one well-wisher who noted they didn’t realise she was pregnant by saying: “No one did.”

Furthermore, she added how “lots of baggy hoodies” had helped keep her condition confidential.

Meanwhile, Sharon tweeted at her: “Oh darling!!! Just perfect!! Congratulations!!! Xxx.”

To which Emma responded: “Thank you…..you kept my secret x.”

Social media users react

Additionally, Josie commented on Insta: “Omg!!!! Awwwww Emma I’m so made up for you.”

Another follower posted: “Oh my goodness Emma. Congratulations, what an amazing surprise.”

“It brings me happiness to see you with a precious baby girl. How wonderful for your family. Congratulations,” chipped in another.

And someone else observed: “Such a gorgeous picture. Thanks for normalising breastfeeding.”

