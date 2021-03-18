On ITV show This Morning today, host Phillip Schofield shocked Alice Beer with a filthy innuendo.

Shortly after the programme got underway on Thursday (March 18) morning, Phil and his co-host Holly Willoughby were discussing upcoming segments when he left Alice wife-eyed with a hilarious remark.

Holly and Phil had Alice Beer on today to discuss canned cocktails (Credit: ITV)

ITV host Phil Schofield drops smutty innuendo on This Morning

Phil said: “As outdoor socialising becomes a big part of our lives once again, hopefully, Alice Beer is joining us with the best canned cocktails.”

Alice Beer said: “Oh what a job, what a life, I couldn’t be happier. You guys can’t come here until May 17… I’m 52 floors up in the Shangri-La Hotel, [this bar’s] a top mixology destination. What you can do though from March 29 is take a tinned cocktail to the park, and I’ve been road testing them. I shall tell you the results later on.”

Alice spoke to the hosts from a bar in London’s Shard building (Credit: ITV)

Phil then asked: “How are you allowed to be taken up The Shard?”

Holly chuckled and Alice, visibly shocked, said: “What!? I’m sorry?”

Alice looked shocked as Phil asked who took her “up The Shard” (Credit: ITV)

“Who took you up there?” Phil said. “How are you allowed?”

“I got the lift…” Alice replied.

Viewers who found Phil’s comment funny took to Twitter.

One quoted, sharing a clip of the moment: “Taken up The Shard.”

Taken up the Shard’, that’s a new name for it then.

Another joked about assistant bar manager Luca, who featured in the segment: “Luca can take me up The Shard to sample his spicy mix anytime #ThisMorning.”

A third put: “They didn’t laugh on @thismorning with @hollywills and @Schofe but I did when Phil asked @_alicebeer, ‘Who took you up the Shard?'”

A fourth quipped: “‘Taken up The Shard’, that’s a new name for it then.”

Holly’s Midsomer Murders role

Elsewhere on This Morning, guest Neil Dudgeon shocked Holly by offering her a role on Midsomer Murders.

Actor Neil was on with his co-star Nick Hendrix to chat about new episodes of the popular drama.

He said: “We’ve all had a big talk about who we want to appear and we’ve decided we want Holly Willoughby to appear in an episode of Midsomer Murders very soon.

“I’ve been speaking to people upstairs and they’ve been speaking to your people.

He added: “Holly, please, I am emboldened to offer you a role in Midsomer Murders. What do you think?”

Holly looked ecstatic as she said yes, revealing she’s a huge fan of the programme. She said, beaming: “That’s amazing! Yes! Of course. I’ve seen every single episode.”

