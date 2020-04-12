This Morning host Rochelle Humes pregnant with third child

Presenter Rochelle Humes has delivered some lovely Easter news for her followers - she's pregnant!

The This Morning stand-in host confirmed on Instagram on Sunday (April 12) afternoon that she's expecting another baby with husband Marvin Humes.

On Instagram, the star shared an Easter-themed message board revealing her happy news.

She wrote in the caption: "There's a baby bunny in my oven..."

Fans and pals rushed to congratulate Rochelle in the comments, including her This Morning co-host Eamonn Holmes.

What are Rochelle's other children called?

Rochelle already has two children with Marvin - Alaia-Mai, six, and Valentina Raine, three.

Last month, the former Saturdays singer shared intimate throwback pictures of her and husband Marvin excitedly awaiting the birth of their daughter, Valentina, three years ago.

She took to Instagram on what was her youngest daughter's birthday.

In one, Marvin tenderly kisses Rochelle's heavily pregnant belly while in another Rochelle poses next to a hospital cot as she waits for her baby's arrival.

Another snap sees a midwife examining Rochelle's bump.

The final picture sees Rochelle cradling her newborn baby girl and gazing lovingly at the tot.

Rochelle's fans rushed to comment on how gorgeous she looks in the pictures with one remarking: "Wish I looked like this after giving birth".

One 'yummy mummy'

Another added: "You are seriously one yummy mummy. And how are you looking so beautiful and glowy right after child birth please?"

A third said: "If I look half as gorgeous as you when I give birth in the next few weeks I’ll be happy!"

Rochelle Humes and husband Marvin are expecting their third child together (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

The week before, Rochelle and Marvin, 34, had thrown Valentina a Spider-man themed third birthday party.

The couple went all out for the bash with themed decorations, an impressive-looking cake and bouncy castle.

Valentina, who is clearly a massive fan of the superhero, looked delighted with the party, posing with her parents and big sister by her four-tier birthday cake.

