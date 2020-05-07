The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Thursday 7th May 2020
News

This Morning host Phillip Schofield thinks Prince Harry has Scottish accent in new clip

In the video shared for Archie's birthday

By Richard Bell
Tags: Meghan Markle, Phillip Schofield, Prince Harry, This Morning

Presenter Phillip Schofield has highlighted what he thought sounded like an odd change in the accent Prince Harry speaks with.

On This Morning today (Thursday, May 7), the host was discussing the video that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, released this week to mark baby Archie's first birthday.

In the heartwarming video, shared in support of Save The Children UK, Meghan is seen reading the book Duck! Rabbit! to the tot while Harry films them.

View this post on Instagram

"Duck! Rabbit!" with Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex (and Harry, The Duke of Sussex behind the camera), read to their son Archie for his 1st birthday. Happy Birthday, Archie! . Thank you #DuchessMeghan for helping us to raise urgent funds for our coronavirus appeal by reading "Duck! Rabbit" by @akrfoundation, illustrated by @tlichtenheld (published by @chroniclekidsbooks). . As the world grapples with the coronavirus pandemic, children’s lives are being turned upside down. By donating to Save with Stories, you can support the most vulnerable families in the UK and around the world by helping to provide early learning packs, supermarket vouchers, essential household items and virus protection. . Please donate today by visiting our website. Link in bio. . Or you can text STORIES to 70008 to give a one-off donation of £5. . Together, we can help families get through this. . You can only donate via text from a UK mobile. You’ll be billed £5 plus standard rate text message. We receive 100% of your donation. By texting STORIES you agree to calls about fundraising appeals, campaigns, events and other ways to support. Include NO PHONE to opt out of calls. Queries? 02070126400. Read our Privacy Policy savethechildren.org.uk/privacy The Save the Children Fund is a charity registered in England and Wales (213890) and Scotland (SC039570) . #SaveWithStoriesUK #SaveWithStories #GrowingThroughThis

A post shared by Save The Children UK (@savechildrenuk) on

Read more: This Morning viewers gush over 'down to earth' Kate as she makes appearance

Harry doesn't appear in the clip, but viewers can hear him behind the camera.

What did Phil say?

And daytime TV favourite Phil thought he noticed something strange about the Duke's voice.

Royal expert Camilla Tominey, who was a guest on This Morning, said during the conversation: "It was quite funny to hear Harry in the background, chuckling away."

Phillip Schofield said he thought Prince Harry had a different accent in the clip shared for Archie's birthday (Credit: ITV)

Phil then said: "It also sounded like he had a Scottish accent at one stage!"

Camilla replied: "Did he? Yes, he seemed to be chirping."

She went on to point out that, in all likelihood, Harry's accent hadn't changed - and put it down to baby talk.

Sounded like he had a Scottish accent.

The royal commentator said: "You know how people speak to babies, though. We all sound ridiculous."

She went on to say she thought the clip was "heart warming", as it showed "lovely chemistry" between Meghan and her son. The three of them are currently living in Los Angeles.

Archie's first birthday

Archie turned one on Wednesday (May 6). A number of his relatives, including great-grandmother The Queen and grandfather Prince Charles, posted touching photos to mark his special day.

Bookies now think Harry and Meghan will announce another baby is on the way this year.

Bookies think the pair will announce another pregnancy in 2020 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: Prince Harry is spitting image of Archie in childhood photos

Betting experts think there's a decent chance the Duchess will confirm her second pregnancy in 2020. Betfair has the couple down at 4/7 to announce that Archie's getting a sibling.

A spokesperson for the company said: "Punters are convinced that 2020 may bring further joy for the pair, and they are odds-on at 4/7 to announce another pregnancy in 2020."

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Meghan Markle Phillip Schofield Prince Harry This Morning

Trending Articles

 It's a 'real slap in the face' say Brits told by council to quieten down during Clap For Our Carers
Phillip Schofield loses it as This Morning viewer fails to answer simple Kate Middleton question
Dan Walker sends well wishes to poorly TV rival Piers Morgan
This Morning viewers divided over Lisa Snowdon's daring dress
Coronation Street SPOILERS: Sally Metcalfe to save Yasmeen from Geoff
Loose Women viewers slam Janet Street Porter for ‘dangerous’ comments about lockdown