This Morning host Phillip Schofield thinks Prince Harry has Scottish accent in new clip

Presenter Phillip Schofield has highlighted what he thought sounded like an odd change in the accent Prince Harry speaks with.

On This Morning today (Thursday, May 7), the host was discussing the video that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, released this week to mark baby Archie's first birthday.

In the heartwarming video, shared in support of Save The Children UK, Meghan is seen reading the book Duck! Rabbit! to the tot while Harry films them.

Read more: This Morning viewers gush over 'down to earth' Kate as she makes appearance

Harry doesn't appear in the clip, but viewers can hear him behind the camera.

What did Phil say?

And daytime TV favourite Phil thought he noticed something strange about the Duke's voice.

Royal expert Camilla Tominey, who was a guest on This Morning, said during the conversation: "It was quite funny to hear Harry in the background, chuckling away."

Phillip Schofield said he thought Prince Harry had a different accent in the clip shared for Archie's birthday (Credit: ITV)

Phil then said: "It also sounded like he had a Scottish accent at one stage!"

Camilla replied: "Did he? Yes, he seemed to be chirping."

She went on to point out that, in all likelihood, Harry's accent hadn't changed - and put it down to baby talk.

Sounded like he had a Scottish accent.

The royal commentator said: "You know how people speak to babies, though. We all sound ridiculous."

She went on to say she thought the clip was "heart warming", as it showed "lovely chemistry" between Meghan and her son. The three of them are currently living in Los Angeles.

Archie's first birthday

Archie turned one on Wednesday (May 6). A number of his relatives, including great-grandmother The Queen and grandfather Prince Charles, posted touching photos to mark his special day.

Bookies now think Harry and Meghan will announce another baby is on the way this year.

Bookies think the pair will announce another pregnancy in 2020 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: Prince Harry is spitting image of Archie in childhood photos

Betting experts think there's a decent chance the Duchess will confirm her second pregnancy in 2020. Betfair has the couple down at 4/7 to announce that Archie's getting a sibling.

A spokesperson for the company said: "Punters are convinced that 2020 may bring further joy for the pair, and they are odds-on at 4/7 to announce another pregnancy in 2020."

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.