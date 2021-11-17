Josie Gibson was left in tears earlier today (Wednesday November 17) during an emotional segment on This Morning.

Josie has been in the studio the last two days, filling in for Holly Willoughby who isn’t very well.

She’s been doing a great job, but fell to pieces when a caller recounted her experience of stillbirth.

The emotional call had the hosts in tears (Credit: ITV)

A lady, who went by the name ‘Ellen’, contacted Deidre Sanders explaining that she was dreading the festive season following the tragedy earlier this year.

What happened on This Morning today?

‘Ellen’ revealed that she’d sadly lost her baby son at 34 weeks, dissolving into tears as she spoke. The little boy was her first child.

She asked: “I had a stillborn baby earlier this year and I’m really struggling to feel festive this year.

“I was wondering if you have any ideas on how I can get through it?”

A visibly moved Deidre told her: “Don’t try and hide that away, you’ve been through one of the worst experiences that you can go through. You need to honour that and honour your baby.

Even Deidre was visibly upset (Credit: ITV)

“Remember his name and I would suggest you create a special day probably before Christmas where you really get together with your loved ones. Get together with your husband and other people close to you and really share your feelings.

“Think of doing something special in his memory.”

Deidre then told ‘Ellen’ that she’d speak to her off air as the bereaved mother struggled to speak through her grief.

The camera then panned to Josie and Phil, showing Josie wiping away tears of her own.

What did Josie Gibson say?

The former Big Brother winner said: “Christmas is a hard time for a lot of people. I’m sending you so much love Ellen. Sending you so much love,” as she sobbed.

Viewers took to Twitter to praise Josie’s empathy over the heartbreaking call.

Viewers loved having Josie on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

One fan tweeted: “Josie showing genuine emotion which is a rarity on #ThisMorning usually. Please can we keep her?”

Another wrote: “Awww Josie showing so much compassion towards Ellen on This Morning,” complete with heart emojis.

And a third said: “Josie is so lovely and compassionate isn’t she.”

Fans have warmly welcomed Josie fronting the show while Holly is off with a tummy bug.

Many fans want her as a permanent fixture on the presenting team with calls to replace Alison Hammond or even Holly herself!

“Josie is very good as This Morning host and should be presenting in the studios more often. Fridays with [Dermot O’Leary] would be good. Alison is better doing the celeb interviews than as studio host,” one viewer wrote.

“Love Josie, you’re doing a brilliant job,” another This Morning viewer said. “Please take over from Alison on Fridays!!! Get well soon, Holly.”

What did you think of Josie presenting This Morning? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.