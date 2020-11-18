This Morning host Holly Willoughby stuns fans with incredible Christmas home display

Holly Willoughby stunned fans as she showed off her incredible front door display in time for Christmas.

The This Morning presenter, 39, shared a rare glimpse of her London home on Instagram yesterday (November 17) – complete with white baubles, frosted pine cones and red holly berries.

Holly sweetly smiled as she stood next to the display in a close-up selfie.

Holly Willoughby shows off her Christmas display

The host modelled a simple black jumper and a bold red lip as she proudly looked up at her decorations.

Holly transformed her doorway with the help of luxury floral designers Early Hours London – a favourite of pal Rochelle Humes.

Captioning the shot, she wrote: “Through the years We’ll always be together If the Fates allow Hang a shining star upon the highest bough…

“The most beautiful door display by @earlyhoursltd.”

Holly Willoughby stunned fans with her Christmas display (Credit: SplashNews)

Fans rushed to compliment Holly’s door transformation.

One wrote: “That’s just made me cry. Beautiful.”

A second commented: “Looks so beautiful.”

A third added: “Oh wow!”

The This Morning presenter showed off her London home on Instagram (Credit: SplashNews.com)

It’s not often Holly gives fans a glimpse of her London home.

She shares her pad with husband Dan Baldwin, as well as children Harry, 11, Belle, nine and Chester, five.

What else has Holly been up to?

Earlier this week, Holly was left in hysterics after co-host Phillip Schofield almost dropped the f-bomb on This Morning.

The presenters were discussing a fly infestation after watching a segment by Phil Vickery on gypsy tarts.

Holly’s display left fans gushing (Credit: SplashNews.com)

However, Holly and Phil were surprised there weren’t any tarts in the studio for them to taste test.

Holly joked: “I think the flies got it, blame the flies.

“There’s one on cue, I told they were showbiz flies.”

Phil added: “It’s an infestation of cluster fu… flies.”

