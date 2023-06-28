Real reason Holly Willoughby ‘snubbed’ prestigious awards as she loses her crown

The reason This Morning star Holly Willoughby wasn’t present for the Television and Radio Industries Club Awards has reportedly been revealed.

Yesterday (June 28) saw many celebrities gather for the TRIC Awards at the Grosvenor House Hotel.

While last year Holly and Phillip Schofield accepted the best Daytime award for This Morning, this year saw Channel 4’s A Place In The Sun win the prize.

Real reason Holly Willoughby wasn’t present for TRIC Awards?

While Phillip was also absent from the ceremony, it’s been reported that Holly had “other commitments”. Furthermore, she had already agreed to these commitments before receiving her invitation for the TRIC Awards.

If you were Holly you wouldn’t have gone, would you?

Despite the reason of having other commitments, an insider has claimed to Mail Online that Holly’s absence was due to her not wanting an awkward reunion with Eamonn Holmes, as well as losing out on the Daytime award.

Eamonn has been very vocal on his thoughts about Holly and Phillip.

The source said: “If you were Holly you wouldn’t have gone, would you? Not only would you have come face to face with Eamonn but you would have had to go through the humiliation of losing out to A Place in The Sun.

“It was all very different to this time last year when Holly and Phil turned up, big smiles on their faces, and were the toast of the do.”

This Morning drama

This Morning was recently at the centre of controversy, following Phillip’s departure. The presenter, 61, stepped down from ITV and admitted to having an affair with a much younger colleague.

Since his departure, Holly has presented the show with different presenters, such as Craig Doyle and Josie Gibson.

Speaking on her return, Holly told This Morning viewers: “You, me and all of us at This Morning gave our love and support to someone who was not telling the truth, who acted in a way that they themselves felt that they had to resign from ITV, and step down from a career that they loved. That is a lot to process.”

