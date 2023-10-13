Major hint Holly Willoughby dropped about This Morning exit weeks ago

Former This Morning presenter Holly Willoughby seemingly dropped hints that she was going to leave the morning talk show weeks ago.

After replacing Fern Britton in 2009, Holly remained as a main presenter of This Morning for 14 years. Earlier this week (October 10), the 42-year-old revealed that she had left. She has yet to reveal whether she’ll continue to host Dancing On Ice in January.

Holly Willoughby was unsure about her future

Holly’s last appearance on This Morning took place last Wednesday (October 4). The following day, she was replaced by Alison Hammond.

Holly took an immediate departure from the show after a man was charged over an alleged kidnap plot. That said, a previous interview hinted that she may have knew she wouldn’t be staying on This Morning for much longer.

Last month, Holly attended this year’s National Television Awards and participated in a red-carpet interview with The Sun. When asked about the future of the popular show, Holly admitted she was unsure about how things were going to continue.

“I think at the moment, what the future holds, I don’t think any of us yet know,” she told the newspaper.

After her co-host Phillip Schofield resigned from ITV altogether, the mum-of-three was also questioned about the constant change of presenters.

“You know, it all feels quite new,” she explained. Holly added: “But I think it’s like taking it one day as it comes, until something feels right.”

Is Holly off to the BBC?

Now that Holly’s career at ITV remains in doubt, reports have suggested that BBC chiefs are interested in hiring her.

According to The Daily Mail, BBC executives are hoping Holly will be on board to present some of their biggest shows. The newspaper noted that her “family-friendly image” and “bubbly personality” is the “perfect combination”.

Holly’s husband, Dan Baldwin, also has a strong connection with the corporation. His company Hungry Bear will be producing the forthcoming BBC 1 Gladiators revival.

