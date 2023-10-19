Strictly favourite breaks silence on replacing Holly Willoughby on This Morning

Holly Willoughby left This Morning earlier this month and many fans have been wondering who will replace her.

Strictly Come Dancing fan favourite AJ Odudu is currently entertaining fans on the Big Brother reboot, but could she be stepping up to co-host another primetime show?

The loveable host was set to take home the Glitterball trophy in 2021 potentially but had to withdraw from Strictly the day before the grand final due to injury.

Luckily for viewers, she has been on their screen consistently ever since.

With the news of Holly Willoughby stepping away from This Morning, rumours have been circulating that she is in the mix to host the show.

AJ Odudu has appeared on This Morning before so could she be the perfect new host? (Credit: YouTube)

Will AJ Odudu host the show?

AJ has shared the news on whether she might be stepping into the hot seat, but it isn’t the news fans want to hear.

She has revealed the devastating news that she will not sit on the iconic This Morning sofa.

“I couldn’t cope with the early starts. I don’t do mornings,” she told The Sun.

Since Phillip Schofield left the show, regulars Alison Hammond, Josie Gibson, Dermot O’Leary, Steve Jones, Rochelle Humes, Andi Peters and Craig Doyle have all been stepping in.

Referencing the current list of hosts, she added: “They have to be there at, like, 8am. I’m a night owl. But of course, the idea is flattering.”

So, with AJ out of the mix who could it be?

Former This Morning hosts Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford have become fan favourites to return on social media (Credit: YouTube)

Who could present This Morning

Since the news of Holly’s departure following the exposure of an alleged kidnap plot, many have wondered who will become a regular presenter.

In a surprise twist, former show hosts Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford have become viewer faves to step back in with much campaigning done online. They hosted the show together between 2006 and 2020 in different variations from Friday regulars to holiday cover and beyond.

Josie and Alison’s chemistry has also been noted, with many wanting them to become a permanent fixture.

Another duo teased are Good Morning Britain’s Ben Shephard and Kate Garraway. The pair have worked side by side for years, and as true broadcast veterans, they could slot in effortlessly.

ITV is yet to announce full-time show hosts, so fans must stay tuned.

