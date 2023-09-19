This Morning star issues health update after being admitted to hospital for ‘painful’ treatment

A star of This Morning – who regularly offers advice as a doctor on the show – is recovering in hospital after undergoing a “painful procedure” recently.

The star took to social media to thank fans for their ‘love” and “well-wishes” amid the trying time.

Dr. Zoe was in hospital (Credit: Instagram)

This Morning star Doctor Zoe in hospital

This Morning star Dr. Zoe Williams issued a health update yesterday (Monday, September 18) after being admitted to hospital.

Dr. Zoe is perhaps best known for offering advice on This Morning. She was also on Sky 1’s Gladiators.

The 43-year-old was in hospital to have a painful-sounding procedure – spine injections.

The star uploaded a snap of herself in a hospital gown to her story for her 128k followers to see yesterday.

“Just waiting to go into theatre for my spine injections. Wish me luck,” she captioned the snap.

Dr. Zoe issued an update (Credit: Instagram)

This Morning star Doctor Zoe issues update

A little later, ITV star Dr. Zoe posted a snap of herself nursing a cup of tea while in a hospital bed.

“Thanks for all the well wishes. How good is a cup of tea when you’ve been nil by mouth all day,” she captioned the snap.

Later on, the doctor uploaded a video thanking fans for their well wishes and love. “It’s been felt warmly and is very much appreciated,” she said.

She then revealed that she was back home with her son, Lisbon.

Zoe then went on to speak about the procedure itself.

Dr. Zoe spoke about the procedure (Credit: ITV)

Dr. Zoe on her procedure

“Quite a few people asking what it was like…I had sedation so I didn’t feel or remember a thing, just a bit drowsy afterward,” she confessed.

“I actually feel just now,” she then continued. “The pain so far is better than it was morning, but obviously with these types of steroid injections, they help most people, but they don’t help everybody.

“Things can get worse before they get better.”

She then went on to promise to go into more detail about steroid injections in a future post.

