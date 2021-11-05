A This Morning competition winner was left weeping with joy after the show offered to fix her heating.

Cancer patient Beth, from Warwickshire, won £1,000 in Dosh on Your Doorstep.

She had planned to spend it getting her boiler fixed, but ITV chiefs had other plans.

Josie surprised Beth with the Dosh on Your Doorstep competition (Credit: ITV)

What happened in the This Morning competition?

In the This Morning competition ‘Dosh on Your Doorstep’ presenters travel up and down the country delivering £1,000 to deserving winners.

Today’s winner Beth explained that chemotherapy leaves her feeling cold all the time.

We want you to enjoy yourself with that money

She said the money she’d won would mean she could finally fix her broken boiler.

But she was in for a lovely surprise.

After winning the £1,000 by answering questions and an activity, Josie Gibson congratulated Beth and told her that her heating would be sorted.

Parked on the road was a British Gas van with a boiler engineer at the wheel.

Josie told Beth: “Our bosses all sat around a table and we thought ‘we cannot let you spend that money on your heating’.

The show arranged for British Gas to sort Beth’s heating (Credit: ITV)

“We want you to enjoy yourself with that money, so we’ve got Sonny here from British Gas who’s going to fix your boiler free of charge.”

Beth was overwhelmed and broke into tears of happiness, saying: “Thank you so much.”

She was hugged by her two daughters Becky and Libby, as Josie said: “Aw, Beth.”

She added: “It couldn’t have gone to a better home and let’s hope you stay warm.”

How did viewers react to the competition video?

This Morning posted the clip in their Twitter feed.

The post read: “Chemotherapy has Beth feeling cold all the time, and with a broken boiler, all she wanted was to win some money to fix her heating.

Beth became emotional on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

“But we couldn’t let her spend her winnings on that – so our friends at British Gas have come to fix her boiler free of charge!”

The moment Josie declared the heating would be fixed for free touched viewers’ hearts as well.

One commented: “Dosh on your Doorstep This Morning was brilliant today. Well done to British Gas offering to sort that lady’s broken boiler for her. It brought a tear to my eye.”

Another said “@thismorning thank you so much for help Beth today, fixing her heating is a wonderful and caring act.”

“In tears, what a lovely gesture @thismorning,” shared another.

Finally, a fourth wrote: “Such a wonderful caring thing to do….brought me to tears!”

