This Morning chef Gino D’Acampo thrills fans with family photo of wife and kids

TV chef Gino D'Acampo has shared a sweet photo of his family.

The This Morning star posted the snap to Instagram on Monday showing himself alongside his wife and their three children.

The photo shows Gino, wife Jessica Stellina Morrison and sons Luciano, 18, and Rocco, 15, and daughter Mia, eight, having dinner.

Read more: Gino D'Acampo 'will front a new series of Family Fortunes'

Gino wrote: "Hi guys, how you doing? The D’Acampo’s send you all a big kiss."

His followers loved the picture, including many of his celeb pals.

The D’Acampo’s send you all a big kiss.

His This Morning co-star Holly Willoughby said: "Beautiful family," followed by several heart emojis.

Emma Bunton wrote: "Miss you guys."

Meanwhile, a fan gushed: "Gorgeous family photo."

Fans gushed over Gino D'Acampo and his family (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Another commented: "Lovely family picture, thanks for sharing."

A third added: "Such a beautiful family!"

Gino and Jessica met while he was working in Sylvester Stallone’s Mambo King restaurant in Marbella.

He was just 18-years-old at the time and she was his first love.

They briefly broke up for a year before getting hitched, however, got back together.

The couple decided to move to the UK and got married in 2002 – six years after they first started dating.

Last year, Gino paid tribute to his wife to celebrate 25 years together.

He wrote: "Meet Jessica, the crazy woman who 25 years ago decided to spend the rest of her life with me.....

"By the way she insist me wearing the stupid bandana."

Gino to host Family Fortunes?

Meanwhile, earlier this month, reports claimed Gino will host a new series of Family Fortunes.

The classic show pits two families against each other as they try to guess the most popular answers given in surveys of everyday questions.

A source told The Sun: "Family Fortunes is one of TV's most-loved formats and ITV has been looking at when it might be right to bring it back.

Gino is a regular on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Gino D'Acampo slams dish as 'fit for doggies' in This Morning rant

"After a successful pilot earlier this year, they're putting it back on primetime where it belongs.

"Gino is all but signed and they think he will bring his own unique brand of enthusiasm and charisma to the show."

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.