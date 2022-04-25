This Morning presenter Alison Hammond has posed in a swimsuit as she enjoyed a sun-soaked getaway.

The star, 47, shared a photo to Instagram on Monday as she took a dip in a swimming pool in Dubai.

Alison was glowing in an animal print swimsuit and sunglasses as she soaked up the sun.

Alison Hammond on Instagram

She shared a selfie in the pool as she wrote: “Give me that Vitamin D!”

Fans couldn’t get enough of the picture as one person gushed: “Looking amazing Alison!”

Another wrote: “Yessss queen you look fabulous!! Keep enjoying yourself.”

This Morning star Alison Hammond is enoying the sun in Dubai (Credit: ITV)

One added: “Omg! Allison you look amazing!!!”

Another person said: “Loving your swimsuit. You look gorgeous.”

Meanwhile, Alison had earlier shared a video showing a glimpse into her pool day.

In the clip, Alison is seen swimming and lounging in the pool with stunning Dubai in the background.

She’s also seen enjoying what looks like a refreshing drink in the sun.

Alison wrote: “Self care and self love is me right now.”

Her This Morning co-star and close friend Josie Gibson commented: “Good people deserve good things. Have a beautiful time Hammando.”

Nadia Sawalha said: “Love this.”

Meanwhile, This Morning baker Juliet Sear said: “Oh Alison. That looks AMAZING!!!!”

Alison has been busy hosting This Morning over the Easter break (Credit: ITV)

Alison seems to be taking a break after hosting This Morning over the Easter half-term with her co-host Dermot O’Leary.

The duo shared duties with Vernon Kay and Josie over the two-week break.

Alison seemed to wow viewers each day too with her outfit choices.

Last month, Alison had an emotional moment on This Morning when she broke down in tears during a phone-in segment.

Alison Hammond wowed fans with her swimsuit pic (Credit: ITV)

This Morning news

A viewer had called in to get advice from Deidre Sanders about her daughter’s eating habits.

Alison became tearful during the segment as she opened up about her own weight.

She said: “I’ve had obesity all my life and your regulation system is out of whack. So you can’t control wanting to eat all the time.

“I think people look down on people just because they’re so big and they can’t actually help it when they’ve actually got a disease.”

She added: “You want to eat and you want all the bad things. And you know you don’t look great. Sorry it really touches me.”

