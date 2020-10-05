Thirteen teenagers rushed to hospital after falling ill eating ‘sweets’ at London school

Thirteen teenagers rushed to hospital after an “incident” at a school in north London.

According to reports, paramedics arrived at La Sainte Union Catholic School in Highgate, Camden, at 11.44am on Monday (October 5).

A London Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We were called at 11.44am today to reports of an incident at La Sainte Union Catholic School, Highgate.

Thirteen teenagers rushed to hospital

“We dispatched a number of resources including a clinical team leader, five ambulance crews, medics in cars and incident response officers.'”

In conclusion, they said: “We assessed thirteen teenagers at the scene and took them to hospital.”

According to The Sun, the girls were taken to hospital after falling ill from eating “sweets” at the school.

Meanwhile, a Metropolitan Police spokesman said: “Police were called by London Ambulance Service at around 1145hrs on Monday, 5 October…

“…to reports of children feeling unwell having eaten what they believed to be sweets at a school in Highgate Road, NW5.”

They said nobody is reportedly “seriously unwell”.

In addition, they said: “Enquiries are underway to establish the full circumstances.

“There has been no arrest.”

Meanwhile, one Twitter user shared photos of the scene.

They wrote: “Le Saint school in Highgate evacuated.”

However, it’s unknown how old the children are and what exactly they ate.

The school is a secondary school and sixth form for girls.

What is La Sainte Union Catholic School?

Meanwhile, on the school’s website, it states: “We strive to provide a caring, secure environment in which each pupil can discover and realise their own potential.”

In addition, it says: “We wish to develop strength of character and confidence…

“…by stressing the pursuit of excellence and concern for others.”

More to follow…

