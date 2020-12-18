Boris Johnson hasn’t ruled out a third national lockdown as coronavirus infection rates continue to increase.

The Prime Minister hinted at yet another national lockdown earlier today, which would likely take place after Christmas.

It comes as coronavirus infections have spiked in England, with an estimated 567,300 people testing positive for COVID in the week to December 12.

Third national lockdown: What did Boris Johnson say?

During a visit to Bolton, the Prime Minister suggested a third lockdown could be on the cards.

He said: “Obviously we’re hoping very much that we’re going to be able to avoid anything like that.

“But the reality is that the rates of infection have increased very much in the last few weeks.”

The percentage of people testing positive in Scotland and Wales has also increased.

Meanwhile, data from the Office for National Statistics showed that coronavirus cases had spiked dramatically.

The ONS reported: “The percentage of people testing positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19) in England has increased.

“The proportion of people testing positive for COVID-19 is estimated to have increased sharply in London, with other increases in eastern England, the East Midlands and south-east England.”

However, rates have decreased in north-west England and Yorkshire & the Humber.

How has the public responded?

Naturally, most Brits are panicked by the possibility of a third national lockdown.

Taking to Twitter, one said: “They cannot be serious with the possibility of a third lockdown!”

A second added: “They had one chance with the first lockdown, which the majority of people adhered to, the virus eventually came back. People are simply taking no notice now.”

While a third pointed out: “At this point, it should be abundantly clear that lockdowns don’t work. The message doesn’t seem to be getting through to them.”

A third Lockdown is not an option I’m afraid. Boris needs to go back to the drawing board. — Happening Babe (@Frankie__A) December 18, 2020

Another agreed: “Should never have locked down the second time, what’s it achieved?”

The news follows shortly after it was confirmed that Christmas coronavirus rules will not be changing for Brits.

Boris said the government had analysed infection data with leaders from Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

They agreed it was not right to criminalise people for plans based on the existing three-household advice.

