Antiques Roadshow star Theo Burrell reveals she may have ‘year or two left’ after cancer diagnosis

Antiques Roadshow star Theo Burrell has revealed she may have a “year or two left” after being diagnosed with cancer.

The 36-year-old was diagnosed with grade 4 glioblastoma last year.

Antiques Roadshow star Theo Burrell reveals cancer diagnosis

She took to Instagram to discuss how her employer, Lyon and Turnbull Auction House, are currently running an online fundraising auction to raise money for The Brain Tumour Charity.

“This time last year I was diagnosed with an incurable aggressive grade 4 brain tumour,” she wrote.

“Since then I’ve had surgery, radiotherapy, and chemotherapy to keep the cancer under control. But my friends and I are doing something positive in light of this by running a fundraising auction – with many incredible lots!”

Theo has opened up about her diagnosis (Credit: BBC)

Theo thanks fans

Today (Friday, June 16) saw Theo take to Instagram to thank people for their support after hearing her story. She posted a snap of herself and a friend out for a meal.

“I wanted to say a HUGE thank you to everyone who has been in touch over the last few days – it’s been wonderful to receive so many messages and words of support,” the Antiques Roadshow star captioned the post.

“For anyone out there who has been diagnosed with a brain tumour recently, this photo shows me and my best friend at the weekend,” she then continued. “I didn’t think I’d still be alive. I didn’t think I had a hope of being well. But I am. It will change, but right now I’m ok.”

“I know this is not how it is for everyone, but if you’ve just been diagnosed, have hope if you can. And let’s keep fighting, keep raising awareness, keep showing that we matter and that we do not accept being overlooked,” she then added.

Theo spoke about her diagnosis in an interview (Credit: BBC)

Antiques Roadshow star Theo Burell talks cancer diagnosis

Theo also spoke to The Sun about her diagnosis. “Receiving my diagnosis, at the age of 35, when my son was one year old, was devastating,” she said.

“Overnight everything had changed. Suddenly I’d gone from being a healthy person in the middle of my life with a new baby to having incurable cancer with maybe only a year or two left to live,” she then said.

“What followed was months of surgery and treatment to try and prolong my life. And although I continue to make the best of each day, my tumour will return and it will kill me,” she then added.

