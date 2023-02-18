The X Factor star Rebecca Ferguson has had a baby after keeping her pregnancy a secret.

She announced her new arrival on Instagram, where she posted a black and white photo of her baby’s arm.

Rebecca, 39, captioned the gorgeous post: “Surprise! Turns out I can keep a secret.

“Born on Valentine’s Day.”

The baby is her first with husband Jonny Hughes. After seven years together, the couple married in December 2022, at the Dorchester Hotel, London.

No gender or name has been confirmed for the new arrival.

How many children does Rebecca Ferguson have?

Singer Rebecca has three children already. She had her first child, Lillie May, 18, as a teenager.

Her son Karl, 16, was born two years later, and then she had Arabella in 2014.

Rebecca is now a mum of four (Credit: ITV)

Rebecca’s wedding

She married sports agent Jonny in December.

Speaking to Hello! Magazine, he said: “Rebecca looked beautiful, it was a lovely moment when we caught eyes as she came down the aisle.

“Seeing Lillie have a tear in her eye as Rebecca walked in was really touching. That made us all emotional.”

Rebecca wore an extravagant champagne bridal gown, embellished with crystals and beads. She picked a long flowing veil with a beautiful tiara.

“It was so heavy,” she told the news outlet. “Because I’m on stage a lot, I’m used to wearing gowns, so this needed to be a bit extra.”

She had always wanted to get married at The Dorchester.

Rebecca explained: “Years ago when I was starting out, I’d get the Megabus from Liverpool to London. It was cheap as chips. We used to drive past Park Lane.

“It was inspirational for me because I’d be looking at The Dorchester, thinking: ‘One day I’ll get to stay there.’ It was a dream come true for me to get married there.”

