The X Factor star Christopher Maloney has revealed he “nearly died” after eating a dodgy Chinese takeaway.

Christopher was in panto in Bradford at the time and ordered the meal to celebrate his birthday.

However, disaster struck hours after his duck and pancakes, with a parasite taking hold in his body and causing his organs to “shut down”.

As a result of the 2019 incident, he’s been left with a lifelong condition.

The X Factor star Christopher Maloney nearly died after a dodgy Chinese (Credit: YouTube)

The X Factor star Christopher Maloney almost died from dodgy Chinese

Christopher was in hospital for almost two weeks after being struck down with Campylobacter E-Coli from the contaminated food.

In some cases it can prove lethal, and Christopher admitted that his organs were “shutting down”.

It’s that bad that a parasite embedded itself into my large intestine.

He told the Mirror he ate duck and pancakes at 7pm and by 12.30am “everything went downhill”.

Christopher said he had fever, hallucinations and couldn’t sleep because he was “constantly going to the toilet and vomiting”.

He struggled on, performing in panto for a number of shows, before collapsing outside his mum’s house.

It was then he was taken to hospital by ambulance and they discovered what was wrong.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christopher Maloney (@chrismaloneyofficial1)

‘I honestly nearly died’

He said: “I nearly died. They were going to remove my colon and put me on a colostomy bag. I honestly nearly died, my organs were shutting down.”

As a result, he spent two weeks in intensive care and a further two weeks undergoing tests.

The tests showed that he’d been left with a lifelong condition.

Christopher explained: “It’s that bad that a parasite embedded itself into my large intestine and it’s given me colitis of the colon and colitis of the large intestine which means that it’s never going to go away.

“It’s a lifelong condition that needs to be monitored for the rest of my life.”

Read more: X Factor star Jake Quickenden reveals hidden health condition after losing dad and brother to cancer

So what do you think? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.