The world’s oldest pooch has just turned 31 – 200 in dog years – and pet owners want to know his secret

The world’s oldest dog, Bobi, has just celebrated his 31st birthday and the sweet dog has gone viral as the internet celebrated alongside him.

Bobi was recognised as the world’s oldest dog by the Guinness Book of Records last year and is over 200 years old in dog years. He is a purebred Rafeiro do Alentejo from Portugal, born in May 1992, after escaping being put down with the rest of his siblings.

Bobi has lived in rural Portugal his whole life (Credit: Youtube/Sky News)

The world’s oldest dog celebrates his 31st birthday

Bobi’s owner, 38-year-old Lionel, says he “can’t pinpoint” one factor which allowed his dog to reach 31. Lionel previously told Guinness World Records that Bobi was born in an outhouse with three other siblings. But because the family already had so many animals, they had to put the puppies down. But Bobi managed to escape and has been a part of their lives ever since.

Bobi has lived rurally with his family his whole life and always has “homemade” food with his family. Bobi’s mother, Gira, lived to the age of 18. Another one of their family dogs, Chicote, lived to be 22. Lionel added that the dog is “special” for representing family he has lost. He explained: “Bobi is special because looking at him is like remembering the people who were part of our family and unfortunately are no longer here, like my father, my brother, or my grandparents who have already left this world. Bobi represents those generations.”

Bobi’s eyesight has deteriorated in recent years due to his age, and he’s less active than he used to be, preferring to lie by the fire. As Bobi’s celebrates his birthday, dog lovers across the world have been celebrating with him.

Many people are amazed at how young Bobi looks (Credit: Youtube/Sky News)

People are amazed by Bobi’s appearance

Bobi received many well-wishers, who noted the adorable dog still looked well and full of life at his age. One person wrote: “He looks well doesn’t he.” A second person added: “Not a grey hair anywhere! Bobi looks great for his age.” Another person said: “I’ve seen dogs half his age that look a LOT older than him. Long life to you Bobi.” A fourth person added: “Wow, 30 years old and he’s still looking like only 15 or 17.”

Other people wanted to know the “secret” that allowed Bobi to live so long. One person commented: “As a dog person, I am going to need the recipes, medications, and treat recommendations. I need my dog until he’s at least 40.” Another person added: “I’m going to need his entire life routine right now for my own dogs sake.” A third person said: “Our poodle is 16 and he’s always had homemade food. Maybe this is it?!! What a lovely boy.”

May he live for far longer and have a happy life with his owners.

But most of all, people wished Bobi many more happy years. One person said: “May he live for far longer and have a happy life with his owners.” Another person added: “This dog is 6 years younger than me …. What a life he lived. May he stay healthy.” A third person commented: “It makes me happy that for every day in my life, good or bad, Bobi was alive and well somewhere on this Earth.”

Read more: These 10 reactions to Rob Burrow being carried over marathon finish line by Kevin Sinfield will restore your faith in humanity

What do you think of Bobi? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.