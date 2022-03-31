The Wanted star Tom Parker’s final moments ‘revealed’: A ‘rockstar’ till the end

The Wanted star Tom Parker‘s final moments have been “revealed” by a close friend of the star.

Tom’s death was announced yesterday (March 30) by his wife Kelsey.

The singer was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour in October 2020.

Tom Parker was surrounded by his The Wanted bandmates in his final moments (Credit: Splash News)

How did The Wanted star Tom Parker spend his final moments?

A close friend of the couple told The Sun about the star’s final moments.

It’s said that Tom was surrounded by his Wanted bandmates as he passed away.

You might have thought Tom would opt for something by The Wanted but Oasis’ Live Forever sums him up perfectly – he was a rockstar and that’s how he wants to be remembered.

The Wanted’s Siva Kaneswaran, Jay McGuiness, Max George and Nathan Sykes are said to have been at his bedside.

Read more: Tom Parker’s The Wanted bandmates share touching tribute to star after his death

His family and closest friends – everyone he loved – were also with him in his final moments, it’s said.

Tom was dad to daughter Aurelia, two, and one-year-old son Bodhi, and husband to devoted wife Kelsey.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Parker (@tomparkerofficial)

A ‘rockstar’ till the end

Tom is said to have wanted to be remembered as a “rockstar” – and his final moments were definitely fitting.

The singer is said to have died while listening to the Oasis song Live Forever.

Read more: Tom Parker’s wife Kelsey spoke of dream of having more children before his death

A close friend told the paper: “You might have thought Tom would opt for something by The Wanted but Oasis’ Live Forever sums him up perfectly – he was a rockstar and that’s how he wants to be remembered.

“It’s a real anthem to strength and defiance and some of the lyrics really speak to his struggle.

“Like the track says, Tom really will live forever in his children, his fans and his music.”

Tom’s final appearance with The Wanted

Tom was given just 18 months to live after he was diagnosed with a terminal brain tumour in 2020.

The popular singer took on several rounds of chemotherapy and 30 radiotherapy sessions.

The star underwent treatment in Spain in a bid to get fit for his band’s reunion tour.

Tom was able to perform one last time with his bandmates, and his final appearance on stage was in Liverpool this month.

He was seen on stage in a wheelchair as a result of becoming too weak to walk.

Tom’s bandmate Max George paid tribute to him after the final show, calling Tom a “hero”.

Share your memories of Tom on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.