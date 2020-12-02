The Undoing cast has been under scrutiny after the hit thriller reached a thrilling climax earlier this week (Monday, November 30).

But now fans are going wild because of a new piece of information about one particular cast member.

Young Noah Jupe – who plays teen Henry Fraser – has a famous mum known to soap fans in the UK.

Katy Cavanagh is Noah’s real-life mum (Credit: Splash News)

Who is The Undoing cast member Noah Jupe’s mum?

The glossy American whodunit was a hit with fans across the world.

And, alongside stars Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant, 15-year-old British actor Noah had a juicy role.

Read more: The Undoing episode six on Sky Atlantic: Five things that made no sense in ending

But now it has been revealed that Noah’s mum is Corrie actress Katy Cavanagh.

Mum-of-two Katy, 46, appeared in the soap between 2008 and 2015 and played Julie Carp.

Amazing #FACT alert Enjoying #AQuietPlace and thinking what a great little actor Noah Jupe is – plays the son and is also the favourite, Jack Will in #Wonder. HE IS THE REAL-LIFE SON OF JULIE CARP FROM #CORRIE!!!!! #WTAF? — HowdyasayNiamh☘ (@HowdyasayNiamh) August 29, 2018

A crazy twist in The Undoing is that Noah Jupe, who plays the son, was born in London and is somehow the only one with a convincing accent. — Taffy Brodesser-Akner (@taffyakner) November 30, 2020

Fact fans! Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant's son in #TheUndoing – played by Noah Jupe – is the real life son of #Corrie's Julie Carp (Katy Cavanagh). An acting dynasty. pic.twitter.com/h55SYMvZph — Ryan Love (@RyanJL) November 29, 2020

It wasn’t long before fans took to Twitter to express their astonishment at the piece of trivia.

“HE IS THE REAL-LIFE SON OF JULIE CARP FROM #CORRIE!!!!! #WTAF?”

A crazy twist in The Undoing is that Noah Jupe, who plays the son, was born in London.

Another said: “A crazy twist in The Undoing is that Noah Jupe, who plays the son, was born in London and is somehow the only one with a convincing accent.”

A third wrote: “Fact fans! Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant’s son in #TheUndoing – played by Noah Jupe – is the real-life son of #Corrie’s Julie Carp (Katy Cavanagh).

“An acting dynasty.”

“She’s a legend,” another said.

Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant in The Undoing (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Who did Noah play in The Undoing?

Teenager Noah won praise for his role in The Undoing as Henry Fraser.

Henry was at the centre of a controversy that saw his dad Jonathan (Hugh Grant) suspected of the murder of a young woman.

As his wife Grace (Nicole Kidman) got to grips with the situation, more secrets emerged about her husband.

Read more: The Undoing finale: Who was the murderer and who else did Jonathan have an affair with?

He was found to be having an affair with the victim and fathered a child with her.

It was this intrigue that made the show an international smash.

The Undoing is now available to watch on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.