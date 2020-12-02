The Undoing cast
The Undoing cast: Fans go wild as they realise that Henry Fraser’s mum is Corrie star

Amazing piece of trivia about The Undoing

By Paul Hirons

The Undoing cast has been under scrutiny after the hit thriller reached a thrilling climax earlier this week (Monday, November 30).

But now fans are going wild because of a new piece of information about one particular cast member.

Young Noah Jupe – who plays teen Henry Fraser – has a famous mum known to soap fans in the UK.

Fans were stunned to find out that Corrie actress Katy Cavanagh is the mum of The Undoing star Noah Jupe
Katy Cavanagh is Noah’s real-life mum (Credit: Splash News)

Who is The Undoing cast member Noah Jupe’s mum?

The glossy American whodunit was a hit with fans across the world.

And, alongside stars Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant, 15-year-old British actor Noah had a juicy role.

Read more: The Undoing episode six on Sky Atlantic: Five things that made no sense in ending

But now it has been revealed that Noah’s mum is Corrie actress Katy Cavanagh.

Mum-of-two Katy, 46, appeared in the soap between 2008 and 2015 and played Julie Carp.

It wasn’t long before fans took to Twitter to express their astonishment at the piece of trivia.

“HE IS THE REAL-LIFE SON OF JULIE CARP FROM #CORRIE!!!!! #WTAF?”

A crazy twist in The Undoing is that Noah Jupe, who plays the son, was born in London.

Another said: “A crazy twist in The Undoing is that Noah Jupe, who plays the son, was born in London and is somehow the only one with a convincing accent.”

A third wrote: “Fact fans! Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant’s son in #TheUndoing – played by Noah Jupe – is the real-life son of #Corrie’s Julie Carp (Katy Cavanagh).

“An acting dynasty.”

“She’s a legend,” another said.

Nicole Kidman stars in The Undoing
Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant in The Undoing (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Who did Noah play in The Undoing?

Teenager Noah won praise for his role in The Undoing as Henry Fraser.

Henry was at the centre of a controversy that saw his dad Jonathan (Hugh Grant) suspected of the murder of a young woman.

As his wife Grace (Nicole Kidman) got to grips with the situation, more secrets emerged about her husband.

Read more: The Undoing finale: Who was the murderer and who else did Jonathan have an affair with?

He was found to be having an affair with the victim and fathered a child with her.

It was this intrigue that made the show an international smash.

The Undoing is now available to watch on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV.

