The Tourist on BBC One: 7 burning questions after those episode one bombshells

Well, episode one of BBC One drama The Tourist, starring Jamie Dornan, definitely lived up to expectations.

There were more jumpy bits than we could handle – we spilled our Bailey’s when the diner exploded.

But there were also enough dark laughs in the brilliant script to stop it being depressing. Also Helen Chambers (Danielle MacDonald) is just about the sweetest character we’ve seen on screen in a long time.

And obviously, there’s the ever beautiful Jamie Dornan who is somehow even hotter when he’s all vulnerable and forget-ty.

Anyway, here’s what we NEED to know after that first episode.

1. Who is Jamie Dornan in The Tourist? And what is he doing in Australia?

We have questions, many questions about Jamie Dornan in The Tourist episode one (Credit: BBC)

This is the obvious question on everyone’s lips and – with three more episodes to go – it might be some time before we really know.

What we know so far is that, he didn’t seem to want to be found before the accident.

Helen (awww, love her) told him that his car was paid for in cash. He signed his name in the Toilet Book as Crocodile Dundee.

And he had no identification on him when he was found. Which is all very useful for the plot as he struggles to piece things back together.

But it also doesn’t look like whoever he is wanted to leave a trail. Spy? Fugitive? Tory MP? Only time will tell.

2. Why is someone trying to kill him?

Someone has obviously got a serious grudge against our Jamie (we’re going to keep calling him that until we know the character’s name, ok?) so it’s fair to say he’s made some people quite cross.

Or maybe he knows something that, whoever is after him, wants to keep hidden? It’s pretty serious though, to risk their own life in the car crash and also planting a bomb.

Just what is Jamie mixed up in?

3. Who is Luci and why is she double-crossing him?

Who are you, lady? (Credit: BBC)

So the photos we saw Luci (Line of Duty‘s Shalom Brune-Franklin) deleting from her phone clearly showed that she was in a relationship with Jamie.

And they looked very happy. Why didn’t she help him when she saw him in the diner? In fact, she pretended they’d never even met.

Did she plant the bomb intending to kill him, but change her mind at the last minute?

That spillage of the lemonade looked pretty staged. Is she friend or foe??

4. Who took Jamie to hospital?

The crash looked darned serious from where we were sitting. Jamie’s little car against an articulated lorry on a rampage!

Yet he managed to escape with an ankle injury and amnesia. Everything else is in tact.

The crash site, out in the Australian outback, didn’t look like the sort of place that has much through-traffic. So who got Jamie to hospital?

5. Who is the man with the beard and hat?

And what is this man up to? (Credit: BBC)

Another mysterious character was the guy who rocked up at the hospital asking to see Jamie.

He made a strange comment to the nurse saying, “My mother was a nurse. It’s fine work you people do. It’s fine work.” He then went on to use the same line with a parking attendant.

Who is he? And why is he looking for Jamie? And why is he using that line about his mother?

6. Why don’t we trust Helen’s fiance?

Call us suspicious, but we think he’s a wrong un. There were at least two points in this episode where we would’ve liked her to throw his stuff out on the street.

He told her that she could be pretty “again” and then belittled her after she gave her speech at the weight club. Red flags. Red flags everywhere.

7. Who is the man buried alive?

Being buried alive has to be the ultimate nightmare. But being buried alive, then finding your phone miraculously has signal and battery, then for the person you call to save you say he has no idea who you are makes it that tiny bit worse.

But who is this guy? Why is he buried? How long has been there? And why was Jamie’s phone hidden inside a stuffed koala?

So many questions. Cannot wait for episode two.

The Tourist continues tomorrow night (Sunday 2 January) on BBC One at 9pm.

