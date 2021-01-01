The Serpent on BBC One proved to be a stylish and intriguing start to the New Year drama-wise.

It told the story of French-Vietnamese serial killer Charles Sobhraj as he wreaked havoc across south-east Asia in the 1970s.

In this episode we saw the charming and suave Sobhraj begin his murder spree, and here are five burning questions we have ahead of episode two.

(Warning: spoilers ahead!)

Ajay is a recruiter for Sobhraj (Credit: BBC)

1. Who is Ajay in The Serpent on BBC One?

When they invited Wim and Lena back to their pad in Bangkok, a young Indian man called Ajay greeted them at the airport.

And when young American backpacker Teresa came on the scene, Ajay was all over her.

By the end of the episode, when Teresa was drowned by Sobhraj he was there with him, too.

Now he’s an accomplice to murder, who is smiley Ajay and what role will he play in future episodes?

2. What’s going to happen to Celia?

Celia and Teresa became friends on the back-packing trail, before Teresa made the unwise decision of going to Sobrhaj’s party.

At the end of the episode we saw Celia travel to Nepal to meet Teresa.

But what’s going to happen to her and when will she twig what has happened to her friend?

Why Marie-Andrée, why? (Credit: BBC)

3. Why is Jenna Coleman’s character doing what she’s doing?

Sobrhaj’s sidekick Marie-Andrée Leclerc (played by Jenna Coleman) is the friendly face of the criminal pair.

And yet, she’s turning a blind eye to what her ‘husband’ is doing. Why?

A clue came during the episode when Sobhraj and Marie-Andrée had a business meeting with a pair of potential investors.

It seems she’s in love with the jet-setting lifestyle and the idea that one day they might become respectable business people.

We’ve got news for you Marie-Andrée – it ain’t happening any time soon!

4. What’s going to happen to Wim and Lena?

Poor Wim and Lena. The Dutch backpackers were well and truly drawn into Sobrhaj’s web of charm.

It wasn’t long before they took up the offer to stay at his party palace in Thailand, unaware that it was a trap.

When they were unsure of selling on the jewellery back in Holland, you knew that they were in danger.

We last saw them in bed after Sobhraj had poisoned Lena.

The writing is on the wall for the young Dutch couple… exactly what’s Sobrhaj got in store for them?

Sobhraj is a slippery one (Credit: BBC)

5. How is Sobhraj evading capture so easily?

At the very start of the episode, an older Sobhraj told a TV interviewer that he could not be arrested anywhere in the world.

And throughout the first instalment, we got an idea as to how he was able to evade capture.

He would steal the passports of backpackers and tourists, burn off their photos and reconstitute for his and Marie’s use.

But with Herman now on the trail, how long before everything catches up with him?

Episode two of The Serpent is on Sunday (January 3) at 9pm on BBC One

