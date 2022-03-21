The Repair Shop star Will Kirk announces he’s expecting baby with wife

The Repair Shop star Will Kirk took to Instagram to announce some exciting news with his followers yesterday.

The 36-year-old revealed that he and his wife, Polly, are expecting their first child together – and fans were over the moon for him.

Repair Shop star Will Kirk shares exciting news

Repair Shop star Will took to Instagram to reveal the news in a sweet way.

The star uploaded a picture of himself grinning for the camera while holding up a mug. On the mug is the word ‘Papa’.

“A new mug to add to my collection this summer,” Will captioned the post.

“We are so excited for our new little arrival and to extend our family,” he added.

Since being uploaded yesterday, Will’s post has picked up over 26,000 likes.

Close to 2,000 comments congratulating the star have been left on it too.

Will’s followers were so happy for him (Credit: BBC)

How did The Repair Shop fans react to Will Kirk’s post?

Plenty of Will’s 163k followers took to the comments to congratulate the star.

“Congratulations to you both,” Will’s Repair Shop co-star, Kirsten Ramsay, wrote.

“Awww lovely news,” Brenton West commented.

“Congratulations all 3 of you,” Repair Shop host Jay Blades said.

“Wonderful news! Many congratulations to you both!” one of Will’s followers wrote.

“So cute!! Very happy for you, congratulations,” another said.

“Congratulations! I see a bespoke handmade crib on the horizon,” a third commented.

Will married last year (Credit: BBC)

Who is Will married to?

Last year saw Will and his partner, Polly, finally get married.

Will’s wife, Polly, is reportedly a Trainee Child, Community, and Educational Psychologist. She is believed to work at The Tavistock and Portman NHS Foundation Trust.

The couple were originally set to marry in August 2020, however, they were forced to cancel due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

One year later, the couple finally tied the knot in Cirencester, Gloucester. Will invited his Repair Shop co-stars to the wedding.

Will uploaded a snap of himself and his co-stars on his big day to his Instagram.

“I was lucky enough to have some of the Repair Shop family there to celebrate my wedding day. Aren’t they a smart bunch?” he captioned the snap.

