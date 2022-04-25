The Repair Shop fans rally around Will Kirk as he shares emotional message

Fans of The Repair Shop have flooded star Will Kirk with messages of support after he made an emotional post on social media.

Taking to his Instagram account, 36-year-old Will paid tribute to his friend, Anastasia.

He told his followers that the Ukrainian artist had been forced to flee her country due to the ongoing war.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Will Kirk (@williamkirkrestoration)

Will wrote: “It was lovely to catch up with my good friend Anastasia last week. She amongst many others have been forced to leave their home country of Ukraine. It is absolutely devastating and heartbreaking what is happening, and my thoughts are with the people of Ukraine.

“Anastasia is an amazing mural artist, who I had the pleasure of sharing a workshop with for many years. She is currently working hard to fundraise for medical equipment and other important supplies that are greatly needed.

Read more: The Repair Shop star Will Kirk announces he’s expecting baby with wife

“You can read more about her story and the work she is doing as well as info on donating by clicking the link in my bio and on her page @artbelous #standwithukraine.”

Will added an emoji of the Ukrainian flag to highlight his support.

Along with the message, he shared photos of Anastasia’s work.

Will’s fans flocked to offer support (Credit: YouTube/ITV)

Will Kirk on Instagram

Fans rushed to the comments section after the heartbreaking post.

Many offered their support to the war-torn country.

“My love and sympathy to her and her devastated country. We must all give help in any way we can,” wrote one follower.

Another agreed, adding: “I know her work and thought of her when Russia invaded. I hope that her family are all safe.”

And a third said: “It is devastating what’s happening in Ukraine. Wishing Anastasia every success with her fundraising.”

Other fans were stunned over Anastasia’s beautiful paintings.

“What a spectacular talent,” gushed one.

Another wrote: “Wow! How does she work to scale so accurately like that? Incredible talent.”

“Oh my. She’s amazing,” said a third, while a fourth added: “What a stunning and gifted artist.”

Will at work on The Repair Shop (Credit: BBC/BBC iPlayer)

And another said: “Wow, she’s brilliant, what a talent! Best wishes to Anastasia, hope her family & friends are safe… such a terrifying time for the people of a beautiful country, thoughts with them all.”

Anastasia thanked Will for his support, commenting: “Thank you Will for your kind support. Together we can do great things and I hope the victory and peace come soon happy Easter to all (in Ukraine we celebrate it today).”

Read more: Alfie Boe’s marriage – who was his wife and what happened?

Elsewhere, Will revealed last month that he’s expecting a baby with wife, Polly.

“We are so excited for our new little arrival and to extend our family,” he told his Instagram followers.

The baby is due in the summer.

The Repair Shop is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.