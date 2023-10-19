The Repair Shop fans rally round as Jay Blades says ‘so sorry’ over health news

The Repair Shop star Jay Blades had his fans rallying around after he issued an apology and revealed why he’s not been “posting as much”.

The TV star, 53, has become a firm favourite with viewers thanks to his role on BBC’s smash hit show.

However, on Wednesday (October 18), he had plenty of followers rushing to send their support after he revealed the reason for his social media absence.

Jay is a favourite on The Repair Shop (Credit: Channel4.com)

The Repair Shop star says ‘so sorry’

Taking to his account on X, formerly known as Twitter, The Repair Shop star Jay shared a mirror selfie of him posing in a hotel lobby. He told his 64k followers that he hasn’t been feeling to good – and they soon showered him with support.

In the caption he wrote: “Good morning all. So sorry for not posting as much lately but I’ve been sick for a few days and I’m not 100% yet.” He added: “I hope to be back on form very soon. Take care of your health.”

Good morning all So sorry for not posting as much lately but I’ve Been sick for a few days and I’m not 100% yet. I hope to be back on form very soon. Take Care of Your Health pic.twitter.com/e7sp2KyaqM — Jay Blades MBE (@jayblades_) October 18, 2023

Fans wish Repair Shop star Jay a speedy recovery

Fans were quick to rush to the reply section and wish Jay a speedy recovery. One follower said: “So sorry to read that you are not well. Take care hope you are soon feeling better.”

Someone else added: “I’m so sorry that you’ve been unwell. I hope that you recover fully soon and are back to your usual sparkling self.”

Meanwhile, a third chimed in and gushed: “Get well soon Jay – you bring us all lots of smiles.”

Jay Blades’ life

It’s been a jam-packed past 12 months for Jay. Not only did The Repair Shop bag a NTA award, beating out ITV’s This Morning, he also tied the knot last November. Jay married fiancée Lisa in a stunning wedding that took place in Barbados. Only 15 guests were invited to Jay and Lisa’s romantic ceremony at a beachfront villa.

The couple exchanged rings designed by The Repair Shop’s Richard Talman. Based on the Egyptian style of an imperfect circle, they contained the couple’s birthstones.

“One word sums up the day: perfect. We had our closest family there, the weather held out and everything worked out so well,” Jay told Hello!. Lisa said: “Once you get to a certain age, you realise what’s actually important on the day, and that is having the people around you that love you for who you are. So we made the day our day.”

