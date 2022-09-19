Strangers who bonded in the queue for Queen’s lying in state break silence on romance rumours

While waiting in the queue to see the Queen lying in state, Jack Ciuro and Zoe George warmed the hearts of the nation as they sparked what appeared to be an unlikely romance.

The pair met on Friday night while waiting in line to pay their respects to the Queen.

Zoe said meeting Jack was a “blessing in disguise” and they eventually agreed to watch the Queen‘s funeral together.

However, we’ve bad news for fans who were hoping for love to blossom.

Jack and Zoe spent hours getting to know each other in the queue with ‘crisps and chat’ (Credit: Channel 4)

Couple who met in the queue watch funeral together

The strangers waited around 13 hours together while chatting and getting to know each other.

Jack told Channel 4 News at the time: “We met at 10.30pm last night and we’ve been throughout the whole thing until now.

“We’ve actually got loads of things in common.”

“We met at 10:30pm last night and we’ve been together throughout the whole thing.” Jack and Zoe, two strangers who met in the queue to see the Queen lying in state, tell @MinnieStephC4 they’re now planning to watch the Queen’s funeral together on Monday. pic.twitter.com/APdGwRm6WL — Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) September 17, 2022

Jack and Zoe also made plans to watch Her Majesty’s funeral together.

It’s something that is part of history so we want to be there and share that moment with someone else.

Zoe admitted: “It’s something that is part of history so we want to be there and share that moment with someone else.”

Jack added: “It’s going to be sombre really. Seeing the Queen go down through to Windsor – it’s going to be weird to see really.”

When asked about how they felt while waiting in the queue, Zoe said: “I thought I was going to be exhausted, but it’s just gone so quickly in the queue.

They said it went by quickly due to “sharing stories, having laughs and banter”.

Since September 14, people queued for hours to see the Queen lying in state (Credit: Cover Images)

Online reactions

People took to Twitter to express their thoughts on the budding romance, with some joking that it has all the makings of a rom-com.

“Richard Curtis romcom called The Queue, the back end of 2023, a cameo by David Beckham. Just warning you.” said one Twitter user.

“Okay, we’ve found the main characters for the rom-com”, said another.

“I love meeting people like this. Especially after two years of being locked up in isolation, it’s so important that we no longer be alone. What a beautiful thing to connect over.”

“I was hoping a couple might fall in love after meeting in the queue. I wish this couple all the best if that happens. I’m such an old romantic!”

“See, that would have been me if I’d queued with David Beckham “, jested one woman, referring to David Beckham queuing with the public.

Romance rumours quashed by the queue couple

However, we’re afraid they’re all set to be disappointed – as Zoe and Jack have long-term partners, with Zoe even planning her wedding.

Now they have insisted they will be “friends for life”.

The pair did stick to their promise of watching the funeral together, with Jack posting a picture of the pair in Hyde Park watching proceedings.

He said he was giving “the fans what they want”.

Jack shared a picture of himself watching the funeral with Zoe (Credit: Instagram)

Zoe told the Daily Mail: “Hopefully it made a few people smile at a difficult moment for the nation, even if I am sorry to tell people that there’s not going to be any kind of long-term romance between us, let alone a new Richard Curtis plot.

“Jack is a great guy, we get on brilliantly, but we both have long-term partners – in fact, I am getting married next year. Not only that, but there’s also a 10-year age gap between Jack and I!”

Jack added: “There was a cheeky suggestion made by the reporter that there might be romance between us, and we were happy to have some fun and go along with it – and then it just blew up and took on a life of its own, which was very amusing.”

Read more: The Queen’s concerns for her family having to mourn her so publicly

So what do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.