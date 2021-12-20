The Queen’s plea to Prince William about her grandchildren amid safety fears

The Queen has pleaded with grandson, Prince William, to stop flying in helicopters. She is especially concerned about him flying with his children on board.

According to a report in The Sun, Her Majesty is terrified there could be a disaster, which would put the succession to the throne under threat.

A source close to the 95-year-old monarch told the publication about the Queen’s fears, revealing she’s spoken to William about it privately.

The insider said: “Her Majesty has told close friends and courtiers that she would like William to stop flying himself, particularly in bad weather, as helicopters are not the safest form of transport.

“She knows William is a capable pilot but does not think it is worth the risk for all five of them to carry on flying together and can’t imagine what would happen. It would spark a constitutional crisis.

“The Queen has told William she is worried that, however good he is as a pilot, bad weather and accidents can strike at any time.”

Why is the Queen worried about Prince William?

The source went on to say how impressed the Queen has been over the way William and wife, Kate Middleton, have handled themselves over recent years.

She apparently believes that the future of the monarchy is in great hands and doesn’t want to risk that.

William often flies his family, including Prince George, eight, Princess Charlotte, six, and three-year-old Prince Louis, around in a chopper he has on loan.

A special crew and pilot often fly the Cambridges around.

As it stands, Prince Charles is next in line to take the throne. William follows him, and then George, Charlotte and Louis in age order.

Should anything untoward happen to them, the crown would pass to Harry and his children, Archie, two, and baby Lilibet.

