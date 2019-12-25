The Queen melts hearts with comments about baby Archie in Christmas Day speech

The Queen has spoken of her joy at welcoming Archie to her family this year during her Christmas Day speech.

Her Majesty said: "Two hundred years on from the birth of my great, great grandmother, Queen Victoria, Prince Philip and I have been delighted to welcome our eighth great grandchild into our family.

"Of course, at the heart of the Christmas story lies the birth of a child: a seemingly small and insignificant step overlooked by many in Bethlehem."

She also spoke of the strength and dedication of the younger generation, in a nod to Swedish teenager Greta Thunberg and her inspirational campaigning.

The Queen mentioned the carol It Came Upon The Midnight Clear - performed at the end of the broadcast.

She added: "Like many timeless carols, it speaks not just of the coming of Jesus Christ into a divided world, many years ago, but also of the relevance, even today, of the angels' message of peace and goodwill.

"It's a timely reminder of what positive things can be achieved when people set aside past differences and come together in the spirit of friendship and reconciliation.

"And, as we all look forward to the start of a new decade, it's worth remembering that it is often the small steps, not the giant leaps, that bring about the most lasting change."

This was a reference to the Apollo 11 mission, which celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2019.

Other milestones this year include the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings to the 50th anniversary of the first moon landing.

The Christmas message, produced by the BBC, was recorded in Windsor Castle's green drawing room at broadcast at 3pm.

Earlier today the Queen was spotted arriving for the Christmas Day service at Sandringham's St Mary Magdalene church.

