The Queen hiring new staff at Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle in 2020

Royal fans who would love the chance to work for the Queen are in luck, as Her Majesty is hiring new staff at Windsor Castle and Buckingham Palace.

The monarch is seeking an Assistant Housekeeper and a Gardener at the palace, according to job listings on the Royal Household website, as well as a Housekeeping Assistant over at the Windsor estate.

The Assistant Housekeeper role pays up to £33,000 a year, depending on the experience of the applicant.

The descriptions reads: "In a varied and dynamic role, you'll oversee the team's day-to-day activities. You'll plan and prioritise alongside a busy calendar of events, and whether managing rotas, logistics or resources, you'll ensure your team are in place and ready to support the housekeeping services across both locations."

It also calls for candidates who are "highly efficient and organised" and "able to balance multiple deadlines" while adapting to "changing needs".

The Gardener job, meanwhile, is a live-in position, which means accommodation and meals are provided as part of the package.

The salary for the role starts at £18,100, with duties including mowing, raking, re-seeding, planting new shrubbery and other gardening tasks.

"The Gardens and Grounds team at The Royal Household maintain and care for gardens that are seen by thousands of visitors and guests every year," the advert reads.

You'll plan and prioritise alongside a busy calendar of events.

"Joining this small team of qualified gardeners, you'll help ensure the Royal Gardens and surrounding areas of Buckingham Palace and St. James's Palace are maintained to a high standard."

The Queen wants someone with a "passion for horticulture" and a "good working knowledge of plants and turf care" along with the relevant experience, which includes a minimum qualification of Horticulture NVQ 2 or similar and clean C1 UK driving license.

The Housekeeping Assistant role, meanwhile, is based at Windsor Castle, although the advert states the position will involve travelling to the Royal Family's other residences.

Luckily for applicants who think they're up to the role but lack a background in either housekeeping or hospitality, the advert says experience would be an advantage but is not essential.

They are looking for those with a "proactive approach" and "ability to tackle new challenges", as well as "good time-management skills".

What's more, the role comes with a live-in option, meaning the successful applicant would effectively be living near Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, whose Frogmore Cottage home is not far away.

