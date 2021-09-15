The One Show star Angela Scanlon has spoken out on Instagram after being rushed to hospital after a car crash.

Angela, 37, was said to have been treated at the scene in north London and then transferred to hospital.

Angela on The One Show (Credit: BBC)

What happened to Angela Scanlon in the crash?

The Sun reports that mum-of-one Angela was travelling in an Addison Lee hire car along Bishop’s Avenue in Hampstead in north London.

Read more: Your Garden Made Perfect: Who is presenter Angela Scanlon married to?

The crash happened on Tuesday and onlookers said her car was a “write off”.

An onlooker told the paper: “It was a serious crash, which involved four vehicles. It made a hell of a racket. Quite loud bangs, it was four vehicles in total.”

Onlookers said Angela’s car was not in good shape (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Angela speaks out on Instagram

Meanwhile, Angela issued a message on her Instagram on Wednesday and insisted she’s “absolutely fine”.

She continued in a video on her Instagram Stories: “There was a car accident yesterday, I was in it. It looked pretty bad. Nobody was hurt thankfully.

“We crashed into an ambulance. They were amazing, everyone was amazing. I did have to go to hospital to be looked at as a precaution but I was out yesterday evening.

“But absolutely fine. Thank you and sorry if anyone panicked. I panicked a bit when I saw it! Anyway, thank you again.”

Angela first appeared on BBC One in 2016 (Credit: RTE)

What does Angela present?

Irish broadcaster Angela is presenting The One Show with Jermaine Jenas this week.

After work in Ireland, Angela became a regular stand-in on the show during Alex Jones‘ maternity leave in 2016.

Read more: Alex Jones delights The One Show fans as she reveals daughter’s name, but what does it mean?

Angela also had her own show on BBC Radio 2 for three years on Saturdays, which ended earlier this year.

The star also presented a BBC Two home makeover series – Your Home Made Perfect – for two series in 2019.

Subsequently, a spin-off – Your Garden Made Perfect – aired this year.

Angela lives in London with husband Roy.