The One Show star Ronan Keating once expressed heartbreak over his late mum not getting to meet his children.

Ronan‘s mum Marie died in 1998 following a battle with breast cancer.

At the time Ronan was in his 20s and his band Boyzone were just beginning to get success.

Now, Ronan is a father to five children – Jack, 22, Missy, 20, Ali, 16, Cooper, four and Coco, one.

Ronan’s mum died in 1998 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

In August of this year, Ronan told the Irish Mirror: “Mam loved her five children and we adored her, to her family was everything.

“The one thing that makes me the most sad is that Mam never got to meet my kids or her other amazing grandkids.

“She would have adored them and been so proud of each and every one of them.”

Ronan previously spoke about the heartbreak of his late mum not getting to meet his children (Credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, last year, Ronan again spoke about his mum not getting to meet his children.

He told The Sun in August 2020: “My mam was very important to me and your mam’s always the one to put her arms around and tell you everything is going to be alright and it’s hard when all of a sudden that’s gone.

“I look at my five incredible kids and [think] my mam never got to meet them and hold them in her arms and for the kids to have a relationship with her.

“It’s very very difficult. It’s heartbreaking.”

Ronan pictured with his wife Storm (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Back in June this year, Ronan paid tribute to his mum on what would have been her 75th birthday.

Alongside a throwback photo of himself on his 18th birthday alongside his mum, Ronan wrote: “Today would have been my Mum’s 75th birthday.

“‘Happy Birthday mum’ what I would give to say that out loud to her. We all miss you so much.”

The singer added: “Not sure what you would make of all this madness but I have a pretty good idea what you would say #FTB #CLGGR.

“Here we are on my 18th birthday at the Lord Mayors pub in swords).”

Who is Ronan Keating’s wife?

Ronan often shares family moments on his Instagram and a glimpse into his life with wife Storm Keating.

Ronan and Storm have their son Cooper and daughter Coco, who was born last March.

Ronan will host The One Show tonight on BBC One at 7pm.

