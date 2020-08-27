The One Show welcomed actress Billie Piper on for a chat last night, but her behaviour during the interview left some viewers baffled.

The former singer, 37, featured on Wednesday (August 26) evening’s episode of the BBC talk show for a chat with host Alex Jones and stand-in presenter Michael Ball.

Billie Piper was on The One Show this week (Credit: BBC)

What happened with Billie Piper on The One Show?

Those watching at home were puzzled as they thought Billie seemed bored during the conversation.

Others wondered why she sat with her hand on her face during the “weird” interview.

Viewers thought Billie Piper seemed ‘bored’ during the interview (Credit: BBC)

One on Twitter said: “Does Billie Piper know where her webcam is? Clearly doesn’t want to be there. #TheOneShow.”

Another said, “Don’t think they’ll be asking Billie back for an interview in a hurry… #TheOneShow” and added in a separate tweet, “She was weird”.

Someone else agreed, writing: “I thought the same! Wasn’t really interested at all.”

Clearly doesn’t want to be there.

A fourth viewer said: “Billie can’t be [bleeped] #TheOneShow.”

“Why could Billie Piper not take her hand off her face?” asked a fifth.

Billie was on to talk about her new show, I Hate Suzie, and Alex asked how much the character she plays was based on her.

The former Doctor Who star said: “I would say that a lot of our feelings and emotions and observations feature in the show and drive the narrative.

Billie was on to chat about her new show, I Hate Suzie (Credit: BBC)

Billie Piper’s new show

“But moment-to-moment autobiographical [aspects are] not… in fact, I would be quite nervous for people to think that some of these things actually happened to me!”

The series’ writer Lucy Prebble, who was on with Billie, said: “I wrote the eight episodes of the show and we created that show together.

“But I did quite a lot of work writing it. It’s not just taken from life at all, there’s quite a lot of work that’s gone into it.”

The character shares a lot of similarities with the former Doctor Who star (Credit: BBC)

What is Billie Piper’s new series I Hate Suzie about?

I Hate Suzie tells the story of a former child star called Suzie Pickles (Billie Piper) who is now an actress. Suzie has a seemingly perfect life.

But things start to unravel after someone leaked compromising images and details about her private life online.

All episodes of I Hate Suzie are available to watch on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV from today (Thursday, August 27).

What did you think of last night’s The One Show? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.