The Nolans hit back at cruel claims Linda Nolan has died

A cruel claim that Linda Nolan has died amid her cancer battle has been denied by her family on Twitter today.

The claim was made by a Twitter user, who had paid a tribute to Linda. The star, 64, recently confirmed her cancer has spread to her brain.

The Twitter user had tweeted on Thursday: “So sad to read that @LindaNolan_ has died. I have so many memories seeing the Nolans at concerts I still have a signed photo from 83 Crawley Sports Centre West Sussex loved playing their music on my mobile disco & hospital radio crawley sending condolences to family R.I.P Linda.”

However, the Twitter account for the Nolans has hit back at the cruel claims. They said: “Just over 20 minutes since this was tweeted and the sheer volume of calls we’ve received because of this. Linda Nolan is absolutely NOT dead.”

Many of their fans also hit out. One person said: “Awful when she is fighting so hard she does not need this with people making things up.”

Another wrote: “People need to get there facts right who said this.”

It comes just weeks after Linda heartbreakingly revealed that her cancer has spread. Appearing on Good Morning Britain in March, Linda said: “I’ve always been open about my treatment and what’s happening in my life.

“I just want to tell you unfortunately, sadly for me my cancer has now spread to my brain. I only found out on Monday. That’s obviously very frightening because there isn’t much help for brain cancer at the moment apart from radiotherapy which I’m going to be having.”

Linda was first diagnosed with stage three breast cancer in 2005. The star was then given the all-clear in 2006. However, in 2017 she was diagnosed with a form of incurable secondary cancer in her hip.

The cancer then spread to her liver in 2020.

Despite her diagnosis, Linda has insisted she isn’t giving up hope. She added on GMB: “There is a new drug that’s been in use for a year for brain cancer and they’re going to trial me on that as a chemo drug with some other treatments.

“I’m not giving up, I’m positive. I’m going to lose my hair again for the fourth time!”

