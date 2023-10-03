‘National treasure’ replaces Rita Ora on The Masked Singer?: ‘It’s a real coup’

Has a “national treasure” replaced Rita Ora as a judge on The Masked Singer? That’s what the rumours are!

The new signing has been described as a “real coup” too for ITV. But who is it? Read on to find out.

Rita has been a judge on the show since 2020 (Credit: ITV)

Rita Ora replaced on The Masked Singer UK?

Pop sensation Rita Ora has been a judge on The Masked Singer UK since it launched back in 2020. However, that is all about to change, according to reports.

According to The Sun, the 33-year-old star is set to be replaced by legendary British comedian, Jennifer Saunders.

According to the publication, Rita has been forced to pull out of recording some episodes of the upcoming series due to work commitments. However, ITV have come prepared.

Jennifer, 65, is reportedly set to jump into Rita’s seat while the singer is away.

The comedian is reportedly to judge on The Masked Singer (Credit: BBC)

Jennifer Saunders to replace Rita on The Masked Singer UK?

A source spoke to the publication about Jennifer stepping in for Rita in the upcoming series.

“Jennifer is only filling in for the one show but everyone involved is really excited about it,” they said.

“She’s a national treasure and is bound to go down a treat with viewers. It’s a real coup for the show,” they then continued.

A source has previously said: “The show’s bosses are lining up some stellar celebrity guests to hold the fort while Rita is off and they can’t wait to surprise fans with who they have booked.”

ED! has contacted ITV for comment.

Rita and Taika tied the knot last year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Rita Ora shares wedding snaps…one year on

The news comes not long after Rita shared snaps from her wedding day – a year on from when it took place.

Rita, 33, tied the knot with movie director Taika Waititi, 47, back in 2022. They had been linked as an item as far back as 2021.

The pair had remained tight-lipped about their big day together – however, back in August, Rita finally shared some snaps from their wedding.

Vogue Weddings posted a snap of the couple on their Instagram profile. “It’s actually been quite entertaining for us to see the different stories people made up and all the while getting to keep it to ourselves,” Rita said.

“And, I love that we now get to share what really happened — and to do it on our one-year anniversary no less!”

The couple reportedly tied the knot at their Los Angeles home. It’s believed only eight guests were in attendance, including Rita’s sister Elena and Taika’s daughters Te Hinekahu and Matewa Kiritapu.

“It was almost like another day. We just all dressed up and got married,” Rita said.

