The Jeremy Vine Show cancels live audience amid coronavirus outbreak

The Jeremy Vine Show has axed having a studio audience in during filming amid the unfolding coronavirus pandemic.

Channel 5 confirmed the immediate move in a statement, noting that the change is “for the time being” and will be reviewed as further advice emerges.

The statement to MailOnline read: "As a precautionary measure we have taken the decision not to have a live studio audience for The Jeremy Vine show for the time being.

"This decision will take effect from Monday. We will continue to monitor and review official guidelines and advice."

Some people have been going to rather extreme measures to avoid the coronavirus... could this one catch on?@TheJeremyVine | @DawnNeesom | #JeremyVine pic.twitter.com/HaGMwE3aR8 — Jeremy Vine On 5 (@JeremyVineOn5) March 13, 2020

It is believed the live audience for the chat show series is usually around 20 people.

However, MailOnline believes it is the first show in the UK to make such a call - and other production operations may be taking a ‘softer’ approach to their own live audiences.

The tabloid quotes the BBC website as following measures based on Public Health England advice.

It is requested: "If you have been to a category 1 specified country/area, you should self-isolate and not attend the production or visit our buildings.

"If you have been to a category 2 specified country/area you do not need to undertake any special instructions and can attend a BBC production or building, however if you feel unwell and are demonstrating signs and symptoms that are associated with Coronavirus, then you should self-isolate and call NHS 111 for further advice."

And, according to Deadline, the BBC is apparently looking into ways that studio audience members might be vetted.

A BBC spokesperson told MailOnline: "We’ve been closely following the Government advice as we’ve been planning this event.

It wasn't ALL coronavirus this week, with some healthy debate about the royals, gardening and public transport also making Storm's highlights of the week...@StormHuntley | @TheJeremyVine | @DanWootton | @JemmaForte pic.twitter.com/MhwMWGVeKT — Jeremy Vine On 5 (@JeremyVineOn5) March 13, 2020

"The Government isn’t suggesting that events like Sport Relief shouldn’t go ahead, but because people’s health and safety is our absolutely priority we’ve been following their advice and doing everything possible to keep people safe."

Other popular telly programmes that include live studio audiences include Loose Women, The One Show and Question Time.

Ant and Dec have reassured viewers that tonight’s episode of Saturday Night Takeaway will air as usual but the series finale in Florida - a special that was due to be filmed from Walt Disney World Resort- has been cancelled.

The Jeremy Vine Show airs on Channel 5, weekdays, at 9.15am.

