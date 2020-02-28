The Jeremy Kyle Show hit by second suicide tragedy

Axed ITV Daytime programme The Jeremy Kyle Show has been rocked by another suicide tragedy.

Producer Natasha Reddican, 32, was found dead at her Manchester home by her boyfriend on Thursday, nine months after The Jeremy Kyle Show - where she booked guests and helped with the running of the show - was dropped following the death of guest Steve Dymond.

Natasha worked on the show until it was axed (Credit: Facebook)

TV sources insist Natasha was not involved in booking Steve - who took his own life last year after failing a lie detector test - for the show, and left ITV after the programme was axed.

Steve took his life after filming the show (Credit: Facebook)

In a statement ITV said: “Our thoughts are with her family and all those who knew her.

“She was a producer on The Jeremy Kyle Show and left ITV eight months ago, in June 2019.

“As with all other former employees on the show she was offered support and counselling by ITV during the redundancy process and help in securing new employment.

ITV paid tribute to producer Natasha (Credit: Facebook)

“ITV arranged for a counsellor to be on site throughout the process to offer emotional support.

“Everyone also had access to the Employer Assistance Programme, which offers 24/7 counselling and emotional support.

“ITV also put in place training sessions designed to support people in securing their next roles.

“ITV also supports The Film and TV Charity, which has been set up to support those working within the industry, particularly freelancers, and helps fund its free, 24/7 support line offering confidential advice.”

As of the time of writing, it’s not known what caused Natasha’s death, but it has been reported police were called and attempts were made to revive her, but she passed away at the scene.

The tragic news comes after Jeremy Kyle announced he will be returning to television “soon”.

His manager, Claire Powell, wrote on social media on Thursday: "So pleased to welcome the very talented and very real ... Jeremy Kyle exclusively to @the_can_group For 14 years, Jeremy Kyle dominated Daytime TV with his hugely successful eponymous talk show. He's also proved a hit in prime time, fronting five successful series of his investigative current affairs brand, The Kyle Files.. Jeremy's runaway UK success was the catalyst for two syndicated US series as well as stints presenting two other ITV juggernauts, This Morning and Good Morning Britain. (sic)”

Claire has remained tight-lipped about the specific details of Jeremy's comeback.

But she confirmed that the veteran presenter - whose fiancee, Vicky Burton, gave birth to a baby boy earlier this month - will be returning "soon".

She wrote: "A committed father and family man, he's also a cancer survivor who has miraculously just welcomed a new son (and grandson!) into the world. And after a year spent battling the unimaginable consequences of a devastating tragedy, Jeremy Kyle will be back soon to have his say: WATCH THIS SPACE! (sic)"