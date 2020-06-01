The full list of things you can do from today as Boris Johnson eases lockdown

Boris Johnson's new lockdown rules come into force today (June 1).

The new measures – which ease lockdown slightly – offer an increased freedom to all members of society.

Even those who have been shielding for the past 10 weeks are now allowed to leave their homes.

So what can Brits now enjoy?

Grandparents can see their grandchildren, but social distancing must be observed (Credit: Pexels)

Top of the list for many elderly members of society is seeing their grandchildren again.

Robert Jenrick announced at the daily news conference yesterday that, from today, those over 70 and in the at-risk category have greater freedoms.

They can now leave the house to meet up with one other person.

The meetings must take place outside and social distancing measures must be observed.

For others, meetings of up to six people have been given the green light.

This means you can meet up with members of another household outdoors.

BBQ season is back on

As such, barbecues with friends in your own back garden are back on the agenda.

You're even allowed to walk through the house of a friend or family member to get to the garden.

You can invite friends to your garden for a barbecue (Credit: Pexels)

Hugging is forbidden, indoor dinner parties are banned, but you can use the loo.

Just be sure to disinfect where you've touched and wash your hands thoroughly.

Michael Gove said: "This is an important step for our wellbeing and that of the country."

He did issue a warning, though.

We must stay alert and it is vital everyone continues to follow social distancing guidelines.

Gove said: "But we must stay alert and it is vital everyone continues to follow social distancing guidelines."

Elsewhere, outdoor markets and car showrooms are also reopening today.

Kids are also heading back to school, with many children desperate to see their school friends again.

Kids are heading back to school today (Credit: Pexels)

Boris Johnson recently announced that kids in reception, Year 1 and Year 6 can return to school.

From June 15, secondary school teachers will be able to have face-to-face contact with Year 10 and Year 12 pupils who have exams next year.

Live sport also returns today.

Horse racing resumes in Newcastle.

However, it'll look a little different as spectators will not be present.

Horse racing returns today (Credit: Pexels)

There's still plenty on the banned list, though.

Haircuts and manicures are out.

The Foreign Office is still advising against all but essential travel.

Pubs are still closed

There are no solid plans for pubs to reopen safely.

While sex inside your home with someone who isn't a member of your household is illegal from today.

The new rules only apply to those living in England as the leaders of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland are all handling lockdown differently.

