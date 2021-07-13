Paul Sinha from The Chase has discussed living with Parkinson’s disease in a new interview.

The 51-year-old star of the ITV quiz show opened up two years after revealing that he was diagnosed with the neurological disorder, which affects the nervous system.

And he revealed that sometimes he grows concerned when he forgets things, but is pragmatic about it.

Paul is a hit on the ITV quiz show (Credit: ITV)

What did Paul Sinha from The Chase say about his condition?

Speaking to the Radio Times, Paul said: “Every time I get a question wrong in a quiz that I used to know the answer to, I think, ‘Should I be worried?’

“And then I realise that everybody does it. I’m just quite pragmatic about it.

“Yes, I’m 51, and I’ve got Parkinson’s.

Read more: The Chase’s Paul Sinha plans to ‘call it’ if Parkinson’s affects his general knowledge

“Things are going to fall out of my head, things are going to stay in my head.”

In the past, Paul has said he will give up The Chase if his condition gets to the point it affects his memory.

“Hand on heart, if I think I’m not answering general knowledge questions as well as I used to, I will call it,” he told Lorraine Kelly in October 2019.

Paul and his fellow Chasers (Credit: ITV)

When did Paul reveal his diagnosis?

Paul revealed the diagnosis in May 2019, and took to Twitter to share the heartbreaking news.

“On the evening of Thursday May 30th, an experienced consultant neurologist calmly informed me that I had Parkinson’s disease,” he told fans.

Paul went on to explain that he then had a “really, really tough two weeks” after the diagnosis.

However, he said: “With the diagnosis now confirmed, and a treatment plan in place…

“I now feel far more prepared for the new challenges ahead.”

Paul SInha in action on The Chase (Credit: ITV)

What else has Paul been up to?

Recently, Paul once again took to Twitter to let fans know he had not pulled out of a pantomime because of his condition.

“‘Forced to quit’. What nonsense. I chose not to consider pantomime due to possible constraints. Because, free will,” he said.

Read more: The Chase star Paul Sinha hits back at claim he was ‘forced to quit a role’ due to Parkinson’s

He was, however, unable to record a new series of Beat The Chasers at the beginning of 2021 due to illness, from which he fully recovered.