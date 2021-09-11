It was all eyes on Jenny Ryan at the NTAs thanks to her stunning outfit – but her The Chase co-star Darragh Ennis also attracted attention with his own look.

Fans of the ITV game show were delighted The Chase crew scooped a gong for their primetime spin-off series, Beat the Chasers.

But some dedicated viewers couldn’t help but tease The Menace over a certain aspect of his appearance.

And that’s because they reckoned Darragh’s red carpet styling looked a little different from how he comes across on the quiz show.

Beat the Chasers returns to telly this evening following its NTAs win (Credit: ITV)

The Chase star Darragh Ennis ‘teased’

Darragh, 40, came in for some light joshing from a social media user as he celebrated his team’s win.

Sharing a blurry snap on Twitter showing him holding the NTA statuette, he joked: “Winning awards is easy.”

However, one cheeky follower responded by suggesting it might also be easier than pulling a comb through his curls.

They quipped: “Darragh you lovely award winner… who didn’t do your hair?”

All eyes on Beat the Chasers star Darragh Ennis (Credit: ITV Hub)

Revealing his hair secrets, Darragh admitted he hadn’t received a stylist’s touch ahead of attending.

He replied: “I don’t do my hair when it’s just me.

“I dry it with a towel and that’s about it.”

Darragh’s look

The original tweeter took Darragh’s response in good humour, explaining his mop looks “much fuller” on TV.

And another person also intervened, suggesting Darragh might choose a different ‘minimum fuss’ option to keep his mane in order in future.

They contributed: “Towel dry… that’s a big no no Darragh, not on those wonderful curls.

“Try a cotton T shirt instead.”

Despite being proud of his somewhat unruly haircut, Darragh later admitted he couldn’t compete with Jenny’s awards look.

He joked: “I thought I scrubbed up well. But then Jenny came along on another level.

“Thanks for all the votes for Beat The Chasers for the #NTAs everyone.”

– Beat the Chasers airs on ITV tonight, Saturday 11 September, from 8.30pm.

