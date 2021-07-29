The Chase star Anne Hegerty admits she’d love a part in Coronation Street

The Chase star Anne Hegerty has confessed she’d love a part in ITV soap Coronation Street and issued a plea to bosses during yesterday’s show (July 28).

Anne answered a question correctly about soap legend Violet Carson, who played the famous hair net-wearing Ena Sharples from 1960 until 1980.

The quiz genius and her opponent were asked which actress out of Brie Larson, Greer Garson, and Violet had not won an Academy Award during their career.

Both correctly answered that it was Violet who had never won an Oscar before.

Then host Bradley Walsh, who has also appeared in Corrie, told Anne: “You would be great in Coronation Street! I’m not being rude, but you would be a great battle-axe type character. I think you would be great!”

Anne replied: “Yes, please cast me!”

Bradley played Underworld boss Danny Baldwin – the eldest son of Mike Baldwin (Johnny Briggs) from 2004 – 2006 and was a firm favourite with fans.

Before Anne found fame

Anne has previously admitted that before she found fame as a fearless quizzer, she was a freelance proofreader, living in a council house and on the brink of homelessness.

She told Stuff: “I simply couldn’t keep it going, and the result was I wasn’t paying my bills, but I was trying not to go on to benefits on the grounds that I just thought that was sort of giving up. I wasn’t giving up.”

After been put on Disability Living Allowance, Anne learned about the ‘high-level quizzing circuit’ through the help social worker.

And, before netting her role on The Chase in 2010, London-born Anne appeared on numerous different TV quiz shows, including Mastermind, Fifteen to One, Today’s the Day, Are you an Egghead? And, Brain of Britain.

Anne Hegerty appeared on I’m Celebrity in 2018

The TV star put her fears aside and headed to the Aussie jungle to participate in ITV’s I’m a Celebrity in 2018.

She quickly became popular with viewers after she opened up about living with Autism. Anne finished in seventh place and returned to the UK with a newfound confidence.

We think Corrie fans would love Anne. Evelyn [Plummer] needs a partner in crime.

