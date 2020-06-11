The Chase: Mark Labbett slams contestant for 'insulting' Jenny Ryan comment

Quizmaster Mark Labbett had to slam a contestant on The Chase after she made an 'insulting' comment about his fellow chaser Jenny Ryan.

During Wednesday (June 10) evening's episode, 28-year-old Lucy - a charity worker from Leeds - was the first to step up to face the chaser.

The Beast was yet to enter the studio and host Bradley Walsh asked Lucy who she wanted to face.

What did the contestant say on The Chase?

The Beast slammed the contestant for claiming Jenny Ryan wasn't as knowledgeable (Credit: ITV)

She said: "I'd love to take on The Vixen. She's not too much older than me... I think her knowledge isn't quite as good. I reckon I could have a good chance of winning."

When Mark marched onto the set, he couldn't let Lucy's comment about The Vixen slide.

Fuming, he told her: "Do you want to know how good The Vixen is? She's way better than you! And I'm going to whup you for that comment!"

He added, as he put the high offer on the table: "If you think you're good enough to be a chaser, £20k says we're way better than you."

Mark Labbett vowed to "whup" the contestant (Credit: ITV)

Lucy went for the middle offer instead, so Mark told her: "Pathetic! I've just got a note from back stage. Two words: destroy her!"

"We'll see," Lucy replied.

Don't mess with the chasers

Sure enough, Mark stayed true to his word and caught her.

Afterwards, he growled: "On behalf of both Jenny and myself, ta-ra!"

"Don't mess with the chasers, eh?" Bradley reflected gravely, after Lucy walked off the set.

"You insult one of us, you insult us all," The Beast said simply.

Jenny Ryan is known as The Vixen on The Chase (Credit: Peter Manning / SplashNews.com)

Reacting on Twitter, one viewer said alongside clapping emojis: "Mark standing up for Jenny!"

Another wrote: "#TheChase Mark fighting Jenny's corner."

You insult one of us, you insult us all.

A third tweeted: "Why does everyone always assume Jenny isn't as good as the other chasers, just because of her age? #thechase."

"The Vixen's knowledge isn't as good?" a fourth asked, exasperated. "Stats say otherwise! Take her down Mark! #TheChase."

Someone else pointed out: "Statistically, The Vixen has had more victories than the others #TheChase."

Mark standing up for Jenny!!! 💌🎈👏🏻👏🏻😆 #TheChase — Attila Lengyel (@Attila_hun) June 10, 2020

#TheChase Mark fighting Jenny’s corner — Kurtis Steele (@FaxBrony) June 10, 2020

Why does everyone always assume Jenny isn’t as good as the other chasers just because of her age? #thechase — Kloe :) (@kloedunne) June 10, 2020

The Vixen's knowledge isn't as good? Stats say otherwise! Take her down Mark!! #TheChase — Gaz (@shabbagaz84) June 10, 2020

Statistically the vixen has had more victories than the others #TheChase — paul doherty (@dwangeddy) June 10, 2020

"Who watched #TheChase tonight and saw @MarkLabbett defend our wonderful @jenlion after a contestant decided to insult her?" a fan account tweeted. "Always so lovely to see the chasers supporting each other."

"The Vixen's honour has been avenged!" another gleeful viewer tweeted.

Who watched #TheChase tonight and saw @MarkLabbett defend our wonderful @jenlion after a contestant decided to insult her? Always so lovely to see the Chasers supporting each other. 🦊❤ — Team Vixen🦊♥️ (@TeamVixenFans) June 10, 2020

The Vixen's honour has been avenged ! #TheChase — Mace Windu (@Mayce_Windu) June 10, 2020

