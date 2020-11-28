The Chase star Jenny Ryan certainly knows her stuff when it comes to… well, just about everything.
So it didn’t take her long to spot a mistake that appeared on Channel 4’s catch-up service.
Jenny, 38, took to Twitter last night to point out the error, which she claimed was giving her a “stress headache”.
And no sooner was her tweet shared than fans of the brainbox began giving their own tuppence worth.
SORT THIS OUT ASAP PLEASE @Channel4 @4oD
IT’S GIVING ME A STRESS HEADACHE pic.twitter.com/y0GMjXs0h1
— Jenny Ryan (@jenlion) November 27, 2020
Lancashire-born Jenny has been a chaser on the ITV game show since 2015, so there isn’t much that’s going to get past her.
Sure enough, when Channel 4’s streaming platform published a TV listing with both a spelling mistake AND a grammatical error, she was onto it in a flash.
The listing referred to Channel 4’s Royal Family-based comedy show as “The Winsdor’s”, and not The Windsors.
On top of that, the description for the show was cut off halfway through a sentence.
Writing all in capitals, Jenny snorted: “SORT THIS OUT ASAP PLEASE @Channel4 @4oD. IT’S GIVING ME A STRESS HEADACHE.”
And a fair smattering of her 82,000 followers shared her pain.
What did The Vixen’s followers say?
One wrote: “ARGGGGHHHHH!!!!! Oh come on! It’s not rocket salad! #GrammarPolice.”
Another remarked: “I just hate typos. They are everywhere.”
And a third grumbled: “Sadly, this sort of thing is all too common, I’ve seen a number of similar examples on the BBC website – I know language is always changing, but some things are just WRONG!”
Mind you, Jenny does make mistakes of her own – as she admitted on the I’m A Celebrity spin-off show The Daily Drop earlier this week.
The brainy star confessed that she fell over while filming an upcoming episode of Supermarket Sweep – though luckily,producers cut the scene.
After watching a clip of the I’m a Celeb contestants ‘fessing up about their most embarrassing moments, Jenny told host Vick Hope: “I feel great empathy.
“I now know we’ve got something in common that we often trip over ourselves. I’ve hit the deck a few times.”
