The Chase viewers worried The Dark Destroyer Shaun Wallace has been axed

Fans of The Chase expressed their concern for quizzer Shaun Wallace as they watched tonight's episode, with some left wondering if he has been sacked and others asking if he's unwell.

This evening's (February 18 2020) instalment pitted chaser Anne Hegerty against the hopefuls.

Anne was on tonight's episode (Credit: ITV)

The Governess performed with her usual cold efficiency and caught the second contestant, Odera.

The other three made it to the final chase with £9000 in the pot, but they answered just 16 questions correctly and Anne beat them with 35 seconds remaining.

Easy work for The Governess (Credit: ITV)

Monday's episode featured Paul Sinha, while Friday's had The Beast Mark Labbett in the chaser's seat.

Taking to Twitter over the last two nights, viewers expressed their concern for The Dark Destroyer, who they pointed out hasn't been on the programme in some time.

One said: "Haven't seen Shaun in ages. Has he been sacked? #TheChase."

Has he been sacked?

Another tweeted: "I wonder where Shaun is. I hope he's OK #TheChase."

A third wrote: "Not seen Shaun (The Dark Destroyer) for ages! Has he left? #TheChase."

Someone else said: "#TheChase Come on... surely it's time for a Shaun episode? He hasn't been on in over two weeks."

A fifth tweeted: "It definitely looks as though Shaun is in hiding! #thechase."

"Is Shaun in hibernation? #TheChase," wrote another.

"Where is OUR @TheShaunWallace @ITVChase?" said someone else.

ED! contacted ITV for comment.

Elsewhere in The Chase this week, fans were gutted when a hopeful who looked set to be one of the best contestants ever was annihilated by The Sinnerman.

When she stepped up to take her turn at the cash-builder round, train driver Roberta put on a truly impressive display by answering 10 questions right.

But she was no match for Paul Sinha, who easily caught her and crushed any chance of her taking home a share of the prize money.

