The Chase contestant Emma made a fellow player “livid” after she went against her advice, according to viewers.

During Wednesday (March 17) afternoon’s repeat episode of the ITV quiz show, host Bradley Walsh welcomed four new contestants – Matt, Fergus, Emma and Dot – into the studio.

Dot disagreed with Emma’s strategy on The Chase (Credit: ITV)

What happened with Emma on The Chase?

When it was Emma’s turn to play, she got £5,000 in her cash-builder round, and chaser Mark Labbett put a low offer of -£3,000 on the table.

She turned to the team for advice and Dot told her not to go for the low offer.

“No, no, don’t be tempted, go for the middle. Don’t go for the minus. You can do it,” she said.

The other players echoed that thinking.

Dot told Emma not to take the minus offer (Credit: ITV)

However, Emma ignored Dot’s advice and went low anyway. “I’m a strategic thinker, and I can see what you’re doing,” she told The Beast. “I’m going to take the -£3,000.”

The camera cut to Emma’s teammates and Dot sat looking at the other players with her mouth open.

Emma ignored Dot and took the minus (Credit: ITV)

It worked for Emma, as she got through. When it was Dot’s turn to play, she told Bradley she would “never take a minus offer”.

However, it didn’t work out for her as Mark caught her, leaving a team of three playing for £10k in the final chase.

Some viewers branded Emma a ‘coward’ (Credit: ITV)

What did ITV viewers say about the episode?

On Twitter, viewers said Dot looked fuming when Emma took the minus.

One said: “Dot is [bleeping] livid. #itvthechase #thechase.”

A second wrote: “I’d be livid if I was on The Chase and the person got £5k but decided to take -£3k #TheChase.”

“Dot’s fuming,” said a third.

I’d be livid if I was on The Chase and the person got £5k but decided to take -£3k.

“Horrendous play from Emma,” a fourth tweeted. “Dot looks quite rightly furious. #TheChase.”

“Dot’s waiting for Emma outside,” a fifth joked.

Someone else quipped: “#thechase Dot’s gonna knock her out.”

Others pointed out that Emma appeared to cringe over Dot’s comment about never taking a minus – and called Emma a “coward” for what she did.

“Oooh… a little dig at Emma there by a dot!” said one viewer said on Twitter.

“Dots firing shots. I’d never take the low offer,” echoed another.

In the end, the team of three set up 16 steps for Mark to beat.

He caught them with three seconds remaining on the clock.

