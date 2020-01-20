The Chase contestant silences viewers who mocked him after £4k cash builder

A contestant on The Chase has silenced his naysayers by bringing back five-figures after a wobbly cashbuilder round.

James, a PhD student, was the first on his team to take to the stand for the cash builder round.

Viewers expected him to impress after he bamboozled host Bradley Walsh by explaining, with little success, what he's studying for his PhD.

Bradley had no idea what it is James is studying (Credit: ITV)

What's more, James is an avid quizzer and has even appeared on the notoriously difficult quiz show University Challenge.

But when he did his cash builder round, seemingly easy questions - including one calling on him to identify Coca-Cola as the soda brand that used polar bears in its advertising - left James stumped and he managed to bag just £4,000.

Reacting on Twitter, a number of viewers mocked him for getting just four questions right.

James has also been on University Challenge (Credit: ITV)

One joked: "Now I feel better about being crap at University Challenge. I'm better than this dude at The Chase... real world questions! #TheChase."

Another wrote: "Student, scientist, quizzer, been on University Challenge... and that was as average as you can get on the cash builder. #TheChase."

A third joked: "Self-proclaimed quizzer gets four grand in the cash builder... #TheChase."

However, when he stepped up to face chaser Jenny Ryan, she offer him £24,000 as the high option and James, feeling brave, decided to take it.

And he managed to win, bringing the five figures back for his team!

James is easily the most clever contestant I've seen in this show.

Viewers rushed to back him on Twitter.

"James says, 'Suckered y'all, mo' fos!'," said one.

"James made that look easy. £24k, first player of the week. Get in. #TheChase," tweeted another.

Someone else said: "#TheChase James is easily the most clever contestant I've seen in this show."

