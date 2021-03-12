Jerome on The Chase divided viewers
The Chase: Contestant Jerome divides viewers with ‘cocky’ behaviour

He carried the team to victory

By Paul Hirons

The Chase viewers were divided at contestant Jerome last night (Thursday March 11).

He produced a stellar performance in the final chase on the hit TV quiz show, helping his team win £14,000.

However, some viewers weren’t so keen.

So much so, one called him “the most annoying contestant ever”.

Jerome divided viewers (Credit: ITV)

What happened with Jerome on The Chase?

The 20-year-old politics student scored five grand in the cashbuilder, but viewers already noticed his confident demeanour.

He told host Bradley Walsh: “I’m very into self-improvement.

“Whether that be physical self-improvement, mental self-improvement, or spiritual self-improvement.”

Taking on Shaun Wallace in the head-to-head he managed to retain the £5k and take it back to the team.

And, in a very impressive final chase, Jerome answered 13 questions right in a total of 20 – a total Shaun failed to chase down.

But viewers were torn over the student – some said for someone so young he did a fine job, but others found him “annoying”.

How did viewers react?

One viewer wrote on Twitter: “#TheChase most annoying contestant ever.

“Thought the airline pilot was bad. This guys family need a knighthood for putting up with him.”

Something annoying about Jerome and I think I’ve just put my finger on it – everything!

Another disgruntled viewer chuntered: “Something annoying about Jerome and I think I’ve just put my finger on it – everything!”

A third wrote: “Jerome acting like he’s on the main stage at Glastonbury #thechase.”

A fourth commented: “Jerome on the chase what a cocky lad.”

Finally, another tweeted: “Well Jerome is a bit cocky ain’t he.”

“Carrying” the team

However, many viewers loved Jerome, and congratulated him for carrying his team to victory.

“I’m going to say it, I love Jerome. Absolute player #TheChase,” one viewer said.

Another wrote: “I’ve never wanted anyone to get through on #TheChase as much as I do Jerome. Well played mate.”

A third commented: “#TheChase great performance from Jerome his shoulders must be aching carrying his teammates.”

