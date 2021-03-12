The Chase viewers were divided at contestant Jerome last night (Thursday March 11).

He produced a stellar performance in the final chase on the hit TV quiz show, helping his team win £14,000.

However, some viewers weren’t so keen.

So much so, one called him “the most annoying contestant ever”.

Jerome divided viewers (Credit: ITV)

What happened with Jerome on The Chase?

The 20-year-old politics student scored five grand in the cashbuilder, but viewers already noticed his confident demeanour.

He told host Bradley Walsh: “I’m very into self-improvement.

“Whether that be physical self-improvement, mental self-improvement, or spiritual self-improvement.”

Taking on Shaun Wallace in the head-to-head he managed to retain the £5k and take it back to the team.

And, in a very impressive final chase, Jerome answered 13 questions right in a total of 20 – a total Shaun failed to chase down.

But viewers were torn over the student – some said for someone so young he did a fine job, but others found him “annoying”.

Jerome acting like he’s on the main stage at Glastonbury #thechase — James Gould (@Jimbogg) March 11, 2021

#TheChase fml most annoying contestant ever. Thought the airline pilot was bad. This guys family need a knighthood for putting up with him pic.twitter.com/JizGrXCIb7 — Richard Thorpe (@MrRichardThorpe) March 11, 2021

Something annoying about Jerome and I think I’ve just put my finger on it – everything!…🙄 #thechase — © Mr. Chambers ™ (@mr_chambers_) March 11, 2021

Jerome on the chase what a cocky lad 🤣 #TheChase — Shane Ryan (@ShaneRyan05) March 11, 2021

Well Jerome is a bit cocky ain’t he #TheChase — Ryan Adams (@ryana1001) March 11, 2021

How did viewers react?

One viewer wrote on Twitter: “#TheChase most annoying contestant ever.

“Thought the airline pilot was bad. This guys family need a knighthood for putting up with him.”

Another disgruntled viewer chuntered: “Something annoying about Jerome and I think I’ve just put my finger on it – everything!”

A fourth commented: “Jerome on the chase what a cocky lad.”

Finally, another tweeted: “Well Jerome is a bit cocky ain’t he.”

I'm going to say it, I love Jerome.

Absolute player#TheChase — Andy (@real_alaughton) March 11, 2021

I've never wanted anyone to get through on #TheChase as much as I do Jerome. Well played mate. 👏 👏 — Dan (@Coventry_PUSB) March 11, 2021

#TheChase great performance from Jerome his shoulders must be aching carrying his teammates — John Bramall of Saddleworth OBE (@guyfoxy) March 11, 2021

“Carrying” the team

However, many viewers loved Jerome, and congratulated him for carrying his team to victory.

“I’m going to say it, I love Jerome. Absolute player #TheChase,” one viewer said.

Another wrote: “I’ve never wanted anyone to get through on #TheChase as much as I do Jerome. Well played mate.”

A third commented: “#TheChase great performance from Jerome his shoulders must be aching carrying his teammates.”

