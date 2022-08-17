Anne Hegerty shares big The Chase news as she’s quizzed over new episodes

The Chase star Anne Hegerty has shared some big news about the hit ITV show after being quizzed about it by a fan on Twitter yesterday (Tuesday, August 16).

The star revealed that The Chase could be returning for a new series sooner than you think!

Anne revealed some news on Twitter (Credit: ITV)

Anne Hegerty on The Chase

Yesterday saw Anne reveal some exciting news to her Twitter followers about The Chase’s future.

The quizzer was approached by a fan yesterday afternoon who was curious about when the show will return with new episodes.

“Hello the lovely Governess I hope you are ok,” the fan tweeted.

“Can you put some light on the subject of when new editions of The Chase will be coming to our screens because the repeat episodes seem to be going on forever!”

New episodes of The Chase could be coming soon! (Credit: ITV)

Anne Hegerty reveals some big news

Anne decided to reply to the fan’s question – in turn revealing some hugely exciting news about the show’s future.

“It’s generally after the August Bank Holiday, once people are back home,” she revealed.

If Anne is correct, we could expect brand new episodes of The Chase from September at the earliest.

The fan then spoke for all of us with her reply to Anne.

“Thanks for that Anne,” they wrote.

“It seems as though all you lovely Chasers are spread about all over the world at the minute! I will look forward to the new episodes of The Chase.”

Us too!

Anne won’t be replaced! (Credit: ITV)

Anne’s warning to ITV bosses

The Governess’ exciting news comes after she issued the show’s producers with a warning.

During a chat with the Oxford University debating society, Mark Labbett reportedly revealed that producers are after new blood for a Chaser role on the show.

However, according to The Sun, Anne didn’t react too kindly to this.

“They have tried out a few 20 year olds for The Chase as quizzers,” she said.

“I would be more than [bleeped] off if I was replaced because she would not be as good as me,” she continued.

“Nobody is about to replace me.”

Read more: The Chase viewers tell final two contestants to ‘get a room’ as they ‘flirt’ up a storm

The Chase airs on weekdays from 5pm on ITV and ITV Hub.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.