The Bill star George Rossi, who played DC Duncan Lennox, dies aged 60
News

The Bill star George Rossi, who played DC Duncan Lennox, dies

He starred in the ITV drama until 2003

By Robert Leigh
| Updated:

The Bill actor George Rossi, known to fans for playing DC Duncan Lennox, has died aged 60.

The Scottish star, from Glasgow, was in the cast of the ITV police drama between 1998 and 2003.

He passed away earlier this week, on Wednesday (January 5).

The father-of-two is survived by his wife Catrin, who he married in 1998, and his children.

George Rossi played DC Duncan Lennox in The Bill
George Rossi played DC Duncan Lennox in The Bill (Credit: YouTube)

Family member ‘confirms death of The Bill star George Rossi’

According to The Scottish Sun, a family member confirmed George’s death on social media yesterday (Thursday January 6).

Read more: The Bill actor Ben Roberts dies aged 70 as tributes pour in

Niece Louisa Rossi wrote: “Unfortunately George Rossi who played DC Duncan Lennox passed away the morning of Wednesday 5th January 2022.”

She also said her uncle still acted “up until recently” before he died.

George Rossi was in the cast of The Bill between 1998 and 2003
George Rossi was in the cast of The Bill between 1998 and 2003 (Credit: YouTube)

‘A firm favourite’

Casting director Claire Toeman paid tribute to her friend on Facebook as one the show’s most popular stars, hailing George as “a firm favourite with fans”.

She said: “Rest in peace George Rossi you were the dearest of friends you will be sorely missed.”

You will be sorely missed.

Claire added: “He will always be remembered for portraying one of the most popular faces on The Bill in the late nineties.”

And this morning (Friday January 7), former co-star Ben Peyton fondly remembered working with George.

He tweeted: “George Rossi was such a gent, very funny and a brilliant actor.”

Fans remember George Rossi

Fans have also remember George on social media.

One person reflected on the news: “That’s so sad. I have been enjoying some of his earlier Bill episodes on Drama. He had a great screen presence.”

Read more: The Bill actor Mark Wingett explains why ITV cop drama ‘will never come back’

Another person praised George’s performance in The Bill: “Lennox was one of my all time fave characters.”

And a fansite account wrote: “Duncan Lennox was a character whom fans adored, portrayed by such a talented actor. We are keeping George’s family, friends and colleagues in our thoughts.”

George Rossi's death was reportedly confirmed by his niece
Fans and colleagues have paid tribute to George Rossi (Credit: YouTube)

As well as The Bill, George’s TV credits included Roughnecks, Taggart, Holby City, Casualty, Doctors and Boon.

He also appeared in Hustle, Local Hero, The Singing Detective, Whitechapel and 1990 film The Big Man.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

naga munchetty
BBC Breakfast star Naga Munchetty shares video from hospital bed as fans hail her heroics
Martin lewis money
Money Saving Expert Martin Lewis reduced to tears as he declares ‘intervention is needed’
amanda owen on our yorkshire farm
Our Yorkshire Farm fans thrilled as Amanda Owen reveals ‘lovely news’
Coronation Street fans all say the same thing as Craig reveals details of Ted’s death
gary barlow
Gary Barlow emotional as he reveals big family change involving daughter
Meena Liam Emmerdale
Emmerdale: Meena found out as she buries her bits box in Liam’s allotment?