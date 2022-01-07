The Bill actor George Rossi, known to fans for playing DC Duncan Lennox, has died aged 60.

The Scottish star, from Glasgow, was in the cast of the ITV police drama between 1998 and 2003.

He passed away earlier this week, on Wednesday (January 5).

The father-of-two is survived by his wife Catrin, who he married in 1998, and his children.

Family member ‘confirms death of The Bill star George Rossi’

According to The Scottish Sun, a family member confirmed George’s death on social media yesterday (Thursday January 6).

Niece Louisa Rossi wrote: “Unfortunately George Rossi who played DC Duncan Lennox passed away the morning of Wednesday 5th January 2022.”

She also said her uncle still acted “up until recently” before he died.

‘A firm favourite’

Casting director Claire Toeman paid tribute to her friend on Facebook as one the show’s most popular stars, hailing George as “a firm favourite with fans”.

She said: “Rest in peace George Rossi you were the dearest of friends you will be sorely missed.”

You will be sorely missed.

Claire added: “He will always be remembered for portraying one of the most popular faces on The Bill in the late nineties.”

And this morning (Friday January 7), former co-star Ben Peyton fondly remembered working with George.

He tweeted: “George Rossi was such a gent, very funny and a brilliant actor.”

I’d always say “Cheers, Sir,” as I left even though we were the same rank (PC & DC). I had no idea and assumed he was my superior. I must’ve said it about five or six times before someone pointed it out.

“Why didn’t you tell me?” I said.

“Because it was funny,” he chuckled. pic.twitter.com/kmp8MvvaHF — For Your Films Only (@benpeyton007) January 7, 2022

Fans remember George Rossi

Fans have also remember George on social media.

One person reflected on the news: “That’s so sad. I have been enjoying some of his earlier Bill episodes on Drama. He had a great screen presence.”

Another person praised George’s performance in The Bill: “Lennox was one of my all time fave characters.”

Just heard that George Rossi from The Bill has died. pic.twitter.com/8L5tiLrjSI — Eddie Barrett (BIRTHDAY IN 17 DAYS) (@EddieBa95442882) January 7, 2022

And a fansite account wrote: “Duncan Lennox was a character whom fans adored, portrayed by such a talented actor. We are keeping George’s family, friends and colleagues in our thoughts.”

As well as The Bill, George’s TV credits included Roughnecks, Taggart, Holby City, Casualty, Doctors and Boon.

He also appeared in Hustle, Local Hero, The Singing Detective, Whitechapel and 1990 film The Big Man.

